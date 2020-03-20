Children 18 years old and younger can now pick up grab-and-go suppers at all schools and community locations serving free meals while public schools are closed.
Grab-and-go suppers can be picked up during the lunch service, which runs every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children do not need any identification to receive a meal.
Robert Kelly, senior manager of food and nutrition services at FCPS, said the cold supper will consist of a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk, and will be packaged in a large resealable sandwich bag for students to carry home.
For more information and a list of locations to pick up meals, visit www.fcps.org/update.
