Frederick County Public Schools has delayed the implementation of its hybrid learning model due to worsening COVID-19 health metrics in the county.
The hybrid model was supposed to begin on Jan. 28, but in an email sent to the school community on Wednesday, FCPS announced that the start of the model would be delayed until Feb. 16.
Teachers are now expected to return to school buildings on Jan. 27 versus the previously agreed upon date of Jan. 13.
"I feel confident about our hybrid model, and we are looking forward to welcoming students back into our school buildings. We just need the right health metrics in place to make this happen," Superintendent Terry Alban said in a statement.
The school system recently reverted to a full virtual model and suspended all in-person small group instruction and winter sports practices due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Alban told the News-Post in an email that FCPS staff and local health officials had been concerned over surges in cases and hospitalizations that were seen after the holidays.
The number of cases in the county has hit an all-time highs in the past few weeks. As of Wednesday, Frederick County was reporting 12,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 119 cases added within the last 24 hours. The seven-day positivity rate was 11.4 percent.
Alban previously told the News-Post that a decrease in the metrics is the only way the school system would be able to step out of the full virtual mode it is currently in.
According to the FCPS email sent out, the hybrid model could be further delayed if health metrics do not improve by the end of January. If metrics remain the same or continue to rise, the implementation of the hybrid model will be pushed back until March 1 with teachers returning to buildings on Feb. 10.
In a hybrid model, students who wish to attend school in-person will be split into two cohorts and will have class in-person two days a week. According to the email, all schools will operate at approximately 30 percent of normal capacity.
FCPS also plans to launch a dashboard next week that will report the total number of COVID-19 cases across the school system and will provide a breakdown of the data by individual school.
(1) comment
Today in completely predictable history, volume 1., we will witness the cowardice and lack of leadership put on full display. The FCPS board could have shut this crap down months ago, but no, they had to baby entertain parents who insisted it could be done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.