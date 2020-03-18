The site for children to receive free lunches from Frederick County Public Schools in Emmitsburg has changed.
Children should no longer travel to Emmitsburg Elementary School to receive free meals to go. Starting Thursday, lunches will be available in the Jubilee Foods parking lot at 515 E. Main St., Emmitsburg.
Any child 18 or younger can receive a free meal. No identification is required. Lunch is served each weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FCPS is operating the meal service at sites throughout the county while public schools are closed. For more information, visit fcps.org/update.
