Frederick County Public Schools loosened quarantine and isolation rules for students this week in accordance with changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adopted by the Maryland Department of Health.
Starting Wednesday, staff and students who test positive for the virus are allowed to return to school after isolating for five days if they have no symptoms or if their symptoms are improving and they have had no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication.
Staff and students must wear a well-fitted mask for five days after their isolation period is over, the school system said in an email Tuesday evening. They may only be unmasked when eating or during nap time and may not participate in any school-sponsored activities without a mask. People who are unable to consistently and appropriately mask must remain home for at least 10 full days, the email read.
Quarantine rules also became more flexible for FCPS students. The following groups do not need to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus but should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after their last contact with the person and get tested at least five days after this contact.
- 18 years and older who have been boosted OR fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within the last five months OR fully vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine within the last two months and have no COVID-19 symptoms
- 5-17 years old who have completed the Pfizer vaccine series as recommended and have no COVID-19 symptoms
- People who have tested positive for COVID-19 with a viral test within the last 90 days
Those who have had COVID-19 within the last 90 days don’t need to get tested for the virus.
Those who are unvaccinated and not boosted must stay home for at least five days after their last contact with the infected person and get tested at least five days after this contact. If they have not developed symptoms by day six and have not tested positive for COVID-19, they may return to school, but must wear a well-fitting mask at all times other than eating or napping. They must wear a mask while participating in school-sponsored activities for 10 days after their last time being exposed to the infected person.
Those unable to mask consistently and appropriately should stay at home for 10 full days after their last contact with the infected person.
