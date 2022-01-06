Coinciding with a skyrocketing surge in coronavirus infections both the county and nationwide, Frederick County Public Schools recorded 855 new positive cases between Sunday and Tuesday this week — a number that dwarfed any weekly tally reported so far this school year.
During the full week of Dec. 13 — the last week students were in school before winter break — the school system recorded 377 new positive cases. That’s the highest case total FCPS had recorded until midway through this week, when there were still three school days left. Students returned to school Monday from a two-week vacation.
Between Sunday and Tuesday, the school system reported 84 more cases among staff members and 771 among students. During the week that started on Dec. 13, FCPS recorded 46 more staff cases and 331 more student cases.
As of Tuesday, Urbana High School had recorded the highest number of cases this week, with seven staff members and 58 students reporting positive cases. Next came Oakdale High School with 47 new cases and Frederick High School, which was reporting 42 new cases as of Tuesday.
The school system’s rapid increase in infections follows the recent ballooning of cases and hospitalizations across Frederick County. Local positivity levels sat at 32.48 percent as of Wednesday and Frederick Health was reporting 97 hospitalizations because of the virus as of 12 p.m.
This week’s sharp rise in cases at FCPS also comes as the school system loosened quarantine rules for vaccinated staff members in keeping with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, vaccinated and boosted staff members won’t have to quarantine if they’re identified as a close contact to a positive case, and staff members who have been vaccinated but not boosted will only need to quarantine for five days. They’ll be required to mask up in all settings at work for an additional five days.
Vaccinated staff members who test positive will be allowed to return to school once five days have passed from their onset of symptoms or — for those who are asymptomatic — from when they have received a positive test, they have remained fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are consistently improving.
Quarantine and isolation policies remain unchanged for students. Unvaccinated staff members who test positive will continue being required to isolate for 10 days and those who are exposed to the virus will continue having to quarantine for 10 days. They will be allowed to return on the eighth day of their quarantine if they test negative after day five.
Eric Louérs-Phillips, executive director of the FCPS public affairs office, was not available to answer questions Thursday about the number of students and staff currently in quarantine and isolation.
In an interview on Tuesday, Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said the union agrees with the school system’s decision to use a hybrid model only for long-term instruction, considering how difficult it is for staff members to concurrently teach virtual and in-person students.
Still, she raised concern for the county’s high positivity rate, especially since the school system is already short-staffed. FCPS is running low on custodial staff members, Dirks said, making it hard for them to keep up with the deep-cleaning and sanitization of school facilities. There were also hundreds of unfilled substitute positions open as of Tuesday, she said, adding that she knows more educators with break-through cases of the virus now than she has for the entire pandemic put together.
“There’s definitely a heightened level of concern about being back face-to-face,” she said. “Everyone agrees that face-to-face is best, in ideal circumstances, but this is not ideal circumstances.”
FCPS shares how it will make virtual learning decisions
The school system shared more information Thursday afternoon about the metrics it will use to decide whether a temporary shift from in-person learning to virtual instruction is needed.
In keeping with the findings of health experts and the state education department about how important in-person learning is for students, FCPS said it will continue prioritizing this type of instruction and keep any potential shift online to the short-term — a period of five to seven days.
The school system told students and parents it worked with the Frederick County Health Department to make the decision to convene a meeting of the Central Review Team any time the average weekly attendance rate among students reaches 89 percent or lower and/or there is a seven-day rolling average positive case rate among staff greater than 5 percent.
The Central Review Team includes FCPS and health department personnel, who will evaluate the current conditions in a school and the potential need for learning in the facility to temporarily move online, the school system said in its Thursday update.
Besides the 89 percent and 5 percent data points, the school system will also consider:
Student metrics
• Pattern of attendance over the last five days
• Prevalence of key student attendance codes
• Number of outbreaks recorded
• Seven-day rolling student positive case rate
Staff metrics
• Current percentage of staff requesting leave and sick leave
• Current percent of leave requiring substitutes
• School coverage plans; central deployment requests
• Other operation vacancies: food and nutrition services and transportation
Community metrics
• Community transmission rates and vaccination levels in the attendance area
• Current trend of acute and ICU beds
• Whether school-based transmission is a concern to local health officials, based on contact tracing
According to the school system’s Thursday update, FCPS may designate virtual instruction for an entire school, grade level or cohort of students. Schools will work with students and families to ensure they have access to online instruction, the update read.
“We know that current community conditions foster anxiety and uncertainty,” the update read. “Please know that we are committed to keeping our community informed as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to meet regularly with our FCHD partners and adjust our practices as circumstances change.”
(2) comments
"Vaccinated staff members who test positive will be allowed to return to school once five days have passed from their onset of symptoms or — for those who are asymptomatic — from when they have received a positive test, they have remained fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are consistently improving." ?? If you are asymptomatic, how can you have symptoms which are consistently improving ??
It makes not sense to me. I wonder how that hunt for a new superintendent is going.
