The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted to lift quarantine requirements for students who were masked at the time of their exposure, a measure expected to drastically decrease the number of students out of school each week.
The board also voted to require students participating in extracurricular activities to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing by Dec. 6, when the winter sports season begins.
Both changes come after two months of a school year that has seen thousands of students quarantined at home without access to synchronous instruction. Only about 2 percent of students sent home due to coronavirus exposure ended up testing positive for the virus later, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban said Wednesday night.
The changes in quarantining procedures will take effect Monday. All students currently in quarantine will finish their time in accordance with the district’s previous rules.
Community members have expressed concern throughout the year about the quality of education students receive during lengthy quarantine periods. Unlike last year, when students could tune into virtual classes from home, students this year have largely been told to complete work on their own using the Schoology platform.
Board members also expressed hope that the change in quarantine requirements would sharply reduce workloads on principals and other school administrators, who have shouldered the burden of contact tracing since August in addition to their normal duties.
Each positive case creates hours of extra work for staffers, Alban said, and requires a close contact to spend at least a week out of school. Sometimes, Alban said, a single positive case has sent 20 students into quarantine.
Under the new rules, students won’t be considered a close contact unless they were unmasked for 15 minutes or more around a confirmed positive case. The only times students are permitted to remove their masks throughout the day are lunch and recess.
“Maybe now, instead of quarantining 20 kids, we’re down to quarantining 5 or 6,” Alban said.
Carroll and Harford counties recently made the same changes to quarantine procedures. As a result, the number of students in quarantine in Carroll County has fallen from 1,405 two weeks ago to 478 this week, according to the Carroll County Times.
Board member Jay Johnson was the only one to vote against the motion. He expressed concern about the coming winter and a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations as a result of the relaxation of quarantine rules.
He said the measure was like “taking a cannonball to try and kill a fly.”
“I want quarantining students to have a better situation,” he said. “I want them back in school too. I think there’s a better way to go about it.”
The board’s decision to require vaccinations or weekly testing for students participating in extracurricular activities came after a recommendation of the district’s Return to Play Committee, which is made up of health and school officials.
Student-athletes — as well as students in programs like marching band or theater — are often unmasked and in prolonged close proximity to one another, the committee said, making them a higher-risk category for transmission of the virus.
Winter sports tend to have smaller teams, said FCPS School Management Director Daniel Lippy, which last year meant they had to miss competitions because entire teams were required to quarantine. He said the vaccine and testing requirement would likely solve that problem.
Plus, students on athletic teams often travel around the state for competitions, Alban said, where transmission rates and risk levels may be very different than they are in Frederick County.
Board member Liz Barrett argued the system should require testing of all student-athletes and remove the vaccination requirement.
“I can’t figure out the public health benefit of doing this, besides making sure that a basketball team gets to compete in more tournaments,” Barrett said. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”
Other board members expressed similar concerns about separating the rules for vaccinated students from unvaccinated ones.
“I have difficulty around treating groups of students within the school system differently,” Barrett said. She also pointed out that the system hasn’t mandated vaccinations or testing for staff.
Ultimately, though, the board voted 4-3 to pass the vaccination measure. Board members Mason, Brad Young, Karen Yoho and David Bass voted for it. Barrett, Johnson and Sue Johnson were against it.
The final vote came after more than two hours of debate and discussion around the vaccine and quarantine issues. Before the vote on each, a small group of parents spoke, each of them expressing support for the quarantine rules change and strong opposition to the vaccination rule for student-athletes.
Since the school year began, FCPS has recorded 739 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.