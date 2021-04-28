The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance to families to help cover the cost of funerals for loved ones who have died of COVID-19.
To be eligible for the FEMA assistance, the death must have occurred in the U.S., including U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19, and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Some of the expenses that qualify for reimbursement include a marker or headstone, the transfer of remains, a casket or urn and the arrangement of a funeral ceremony.
To apply for assistance, call FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Documentation can also be submitted online at Disasterassistance.gov, by fax at 855-261-3452 or mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.
— Greg Swatek
