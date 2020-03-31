A Frederick County resident has died from COVID-19, the Frederick County Health Department reported.
This is the first death in the county and the 24rd in the state from the disease caused by a new coronavirus.
The person is a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions. She was hospitalized, said Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment, and Communication with the Frederick County Health Department.
News of the death comes as the health department reported 33 cases in the county. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,660 cases in the state, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, said in a press release that she hopes the family will receive support from friends and neighbors.
“We know that many in our community will experience similar losses as more people die from COVID-19,” Brookmyer said in the release. “This is a sobering reminder of the risk that this virus poses.”
County Executive Jan Gardner said during a town hall Tuesday that she learned of the resident’s passing Monday night.
“I was heartbroken to learn that a member of our community has been taken by the coronavirus,” Gardner said in the release. “In this time of great uncertainty, we worry about all those who have fallen ill and those who we know are vulnerable. Please stay home to protect everyone in Frederick County and beyond.”
In addition to the Frederick County resident, 23 others in the state have died from COVID-19. Five of the deaths are from a nursing home in Carroll County that experienced an outbreak of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A Prince George’s County resident in his 40s with no underlying medical conditions died from the disease, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Baltimore Mayor Jack Young reported that a woman in her 70s died as well, the fourth in the city.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,660 in Maryland, an increase of 247, according to the latest numbers from the Maryland Department of Health. However, the numbers do not include two Carroll County cases and a Queen Anne’s County case, bringing the total to at least 1,663, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Dorchester County announced its first case, according to Kata Hall, deputy communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan. This brings the total to at least 1,664 cases in the state. Allegany County is now the only county without a COVID-19 case.
Frederick cases of COVID-19 increased to 33, according to the Maryland Department of Health. It’s an increase of four.
Of the 33 cases, 13 have recovered, an increase of 10 from Monday. It is nearly an even split between men and women, with 17 women and 16 men. Just over half the cases are in people younger than 50.
(8) comments
Best PSA yet!
"The 'rona is spreading, this $#!+ is no joke — it's no time to work or roam," read Jackson, delivering the important PSA on a video call with Jimmy Kimmel. "The way you can fight it is simple, my friends: stay the [censored] at home"
https://youtu.be/EIKTT7dvoCc
Also we fight it by washing our hands and keeping our hands away from our face. We have several generations who have not been taught to wash their hands frequently - especially before eating. We have friends who will eat out and not sanitize their hands before eating, saying "Oh, we washed just before we left home."
We need more than just prayers we need a strategy and competence.
Gov. Hogan's spox says a Prince George's County resident in his 40s died from Covid-19, no underlying conditions. Let that sink in.
So sorry for this loss. Keeping all those involved in my prayers.
What I am wondering is what causes the virus to be worse for some than others. If we find the answer it could helpus all.
Viral load - the amount of virus in the body. For a healthy person, more virus from the beginning can make them more sick. For an unhealthy person, since they cannot fight the virus efficiently, a smaller initial load can result in more serious disease.
Also I read somewhere that like HIV, this virus can mutate within an individual to a form that causes a worse prognosis in that patient, but may be somewhat less contagious. In HIV that involves changes in the spike protein that alters virus entry into host cells.
