A Prince George’s County man has become the first person in Maryland to die from the new coronavirus disease.
The man was in his 60s and had an underlying medical condition, according to a press release issued Wednesday night by Gov. Larry Hogan. It was not immediately known if the man was hospitalized at the time of his death.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Hogan said in the release. “I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said via Twitter that she and the PG County government are heartbroken by the man’s death. She asked that people keep his loved ones in their prayers.
“This pandemic represents an unprecedented crisis for Prince George’s County. Your County is confronting this head on and working around the clock to protect the well-being of our residents,” Alsobrooks said on Twitter. “Prince Georgians are resilient, we support one another and we will hold each other up as we do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus and work to prevent further loss of life.”
Prince George’s County has reported 20 cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The state has reported 86 cases of the disease as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, with The Baltimore Sun reporting a fifth case in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
The man’s death comes 13 days after Hogan announced the first cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. Those three people, all Montgomery County residents, have since recovered.
Frederick County announced its first case on Monday.
"I am saddened by the news of the first person in Maryland to die from COVID-19, said county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer. "Unfortunately, everyone is susceptible to the novel coronavirus. It is up to all of us to try to limit our close contact with each other for now to reduce the rapid spread of the infection in the state and to protect those who may be at greater risk of complications from COVID-19."
Hogan will hold a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to provide more details and actions for responding to COVID-19, according to the release.
(1) comment
My Condolences to the family. Governor Hogan, according to usnews,com and Investopedia you are Governor of the richest state in these divided states of America. Obviously you have the tax revenue to protect Maryland citizens without looking for Uncle Sam for help. Now whatcha going to do?
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/101015/10-wealthiest-states-united-states.asp
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/slideshows/10-wealthiest-states-in-america
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.