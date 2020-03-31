A Frederick County resident has died from COVID-19, the Frederick County Health Department reported.
This is the first death in the county and the 19th in the state from the disease caused by a new coronavirus.
The person is a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
News of the death comes as the health department reported 33 cases in the county. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,660 cases in the state, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, said in a press release that she hopes the family will receive support from friends and neighbors.
“We know that many in our community will experience similar losses as more people die from COVID-19,” Brookmyer said in the release. “This is a sobering reminder of the risk that this virus poses.”
County Executive Jan Gardner also expressed her condolences in the press release.
“I was heartbroken to learn that a member of our community has been taken by the coronavirus,” Gardner said in the release. “In this time of great uncertainty, we worry about all those who have fallen ill and those who we know are vulnerable. Please stay home to protect everyone in Frederick County and beyond.”
How do the doctors determine if the Covid kills the patient or the underlying condition. I know this is sensitive and I don't want to undermine the story but I'm curious how the medical professionals determine the cause. If I have a lung condition that is terminal and get Covid which exacerbated the condition leading to death, what is the cause of death? Any med pros out there.
I hope to make it to 90 years old. Condolences to the family, sounds like she had a long life.
amen!
She died of old age. FNP is just trying to sensationalize it.
I’m sure you know better than her doctor.
They are reporting a fact. What is your agenda?
Condolences to the family and friends.
Our deepest condolences to the family
