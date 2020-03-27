United Way of Frederick County announced Friday the first round of payments to nonprofits from its COVID-19 emergency relief fund in collaboration with community philanthropists.
The campaign, in which The Frederick News-Post is a promotional partner, raised more than $150,000 in less than a week, after an initial goal of $100,000. After initially anticipating disbursing the first checks a few weeks after the launch of the fund, the response to the campaign allowed payments to made sooner than expected.
In cooperation with the Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation and Women’s Giving Circle, the first round of funding releases $172,700 to the local nonprofit sector.
Four funders — Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation and United Way — are contributing funds to meet immediate needs. Two funders — Community Foundation of Frederick County and Women’s Giving Circle — are strategically reserving funds to meet needs that will emerge in the coming week.
In addition to $15,000 in medical supplies for the community, the Ausherman Foundation gave out $100,000. United Way of Frederick County gave $25,500, Delaplaine Foundation gave $25,000 and the Helen J. Serini Foundation gave $22,200.
The nonprofits that will receive contributions from the relief fund are:
- Advocates for the Homeless: $15,000.
- Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County: $6,500.
- Frederick Community College Foundation: $5,000.
- Frederick Rescue Mission: $15,000.
- The Arc of Frederick County: $5,000.
- The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs: $30,000.
- YMCA: $23,500.
- Wells House at Gale Recovery: $7,200.
- Asian American Center of Frederick: $11,000.
- Blessings in a Backpack: $5,000.
- Department of Aging: $10,000.
- Heartly House: $2,500.
- Housing Authority of the City of Frederick: $5,000.
- Mental Health Association: $17,000.
- Interfaith Housing Alliance: $5,000.
- Frederick Community Action Agency: $5,000.
More rounds of funding will be released in the future.
