A county councilwoman who played a key role in drafting and passing legislation to prevent human trafficking countywide is taking on another considerable social issue: domestic violence.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) said earlier this week discussions with Brett Engler, an assistant state’s attorney who prosecutes domestic violence cases, began last year about establishing a workgroup of interested parties to help combat the issue in Frederick County.
The result is the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council (DVCC), which would— if legislation is passed by the County Council — consist of more than a dozen members, including those from the County Council, Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office, judges in the local Circuit and District courts, local law enforcement, county health department and others.
Engler and Fitzwater said this week the state’s attorney’s office was part of an informal or grassroots version of the committee from the 1990s through 2008, but funding issues and other challenges caused it to disband.
Engler told County Council members she prosecutes around 500-600 domestic violence cases per year.
“It’s a huge issue,” Engler said. “It’s a criminal justice issue, it’s a public health issue, it crosses so many different spectrums of our society.”
Fitzwater said before Tuesday’s council meeting some reasons it took so long for her to draft a bill was because of discussions with all the parties involved, along with the coronavirus pandemic.
”I really like to have a lot of stakeholders and people involved as I start my bill drafting, and then introduce it to my colleagues,” Fitzwater said.
According to the legislation, the coordinating council would need to meet at least four times per year, and must provide at least an annual report of any recommendations on policy changes, services needed or other areas to address domestic violence to both the County Council and County Executive.
Charlie Smith said his office would provide the primary staff for the DVCC.
He added one model that has proven successful statewide is the Family Justice Center in Rockville, which was established in 2009 and focuses on domestic violence issues in Montgomery County.
There has been greater awareness of the issue, Smith added — but it will be important for the DVCC, if adopted by the County Council, to make clear recommendations and not get bogged down in analysis.
Still, it’s important to hear from all the DVCC members listed in the legislation, he said.
“This isn’t something where you [just] say, ‘Hey, we’re going to take a more serious stance against domestic violence,’” Smith said. “You have to be really comprehensive in your approach.”
One possible DVCC member could be Andrea Walker, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division at the Frederick County Health Department.
Walker said domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health are “closely linked” and that people who experience domestic violence are three times likelier to report suicidal thoughts, and four times likelier to die from suicide.
The Local Behavioral Health Authority within the health department would be a valuable resource for the council, Walker added.
“Working together, the coordinating council can ensure recommendations of the domestic violence fatality review team are implemented, and ensure prevention and intervention measures are adopted,” Walker wrote in an email. “The Behavioral Health Services Division‘s Local Behavioral Health Authority can work with behavioral health providers to raise awareness of this critical issue, adopt key policies and procedures, and provide services and treatment when needed.”
Council members were supportive of Fitzwater’s proposal at its meeting on Tuesday. Councilman Jerry Donald (D) asked Engler and Fitzwater what recommendations the DVCC might present to the County Council, given council members don’t write state criminal law or propose the budget.
Engler said one such change could be starting a abuser intervention program in the county’s detention center, which is a class that focuses on intimate partner violence. Resources could be pulled from the Heartly House—which offers services for survivors of domestic violence in Frederick—along with the county health department and elsewhere, she added.
No matter what the DVCC might propose, both Fitzwater and Smith said there is a need to examine the issue, as domestic violence cases have increased because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith said they’re still compiling any data showing how much of an increase, given a backlog of cases in the courthouse.
Fitzwater’s bill is scheduled to be formally introduced at next week’s County Council meeting.
