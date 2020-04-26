Five more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Frederick County, bringing the total to 54.
One of the previously reported deaths was a duplicate, according to an email from Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment, and Communication at the Frederick County Health Department, meaning that the total number of deaths Saturday was 49.
Of the five deaths reported Sunday, there was a male in his 80s, two females in their 80s, a female in her 90s and a male in his 70s.
According to the Frederick County Health Department website, there are now 848 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of 18 from Saturday. Two-hundred and thirty-eight people have been released from isolation.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 18,581. Thirty new deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday and the total of COVID-19 deaths statewide is now 827. The state numbers were updated at 10 a.m. Sunday and do not reflect recent updates from individual counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.