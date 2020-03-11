Flying Dog Brewery is closing its tasting room and canceling all of its events due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The brewery will continue other operations as normal.
The brewery said Wednesday that Flying Dog is abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to do everything possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Jim Caruso, chief executive officer, said that the tasting room is only a small portion of the brewery's business, as it distributes beer nationally. Caruso said that most of the brewery's employees work in the brewery itself.
"The tasting room for us, it’s an important marketing tool but I have an important obligation to do everything possible on the CDC guidelines to keep the 99 percent of the employees healthy," Caruso said.
Caruso did not say when the tasting room would be open again or when the event cancellations would be lifted. However, Caruso said he is monitoring the CDC guidance closely.
"When the CDC advises that there’s really no concern with large public gatherings and there’s no new cases, I’m good," Caruso said.
