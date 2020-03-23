There’s a car in a parking lot on North Market Street with a sign outside of it: Food and hygiene donations needed.
People stopping by might find tubs of donations ready to go to a recovery house in Frederick or, some days, a dog named Charly to pet.
The drive was started by Frederick resident David Perez and stemmed from a talk he had with a friend about the needs of recovery homes in the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, when many people have lost their jobs.
“I want these people to understand that they’re not forgotten,” he said. “The community cares. I know that you can’t go to your meetings, you can’t attend your spiritual centers, you can’t do all the things you used to do … but we as a community believe that they can get their lives back together.”
Roughly a dozen recovery homes in Frederick house about 125 people, including some children.
Last week, Perez talked to Jason and Tina Crum, of ETC Services, and got permission to use the company's parking lot to run the drive.
And people don’t have to visit the parking lot to make donations. Perez and some friends who are working together on the project are also picking up donations so people don’t have to leave their homes.
They include Kristin Stevens, a community advocate, and Seth Eisenberg, a Navy veteran.
"It means the world to me that the community's stepping up," Stevens said. "It also is just giving me hope that other people are going to see what we're doing and find ways that they can be active as well."
Local leaders and elected officials have also been involved in conversations about the drive and the needs of its recipients.
Perez, an Army veteran himself, said it’s important to try to protect people and save lives. And those lives include those in at-risk populations such as other veterans, people struggling with addiction and people experiencing homelessness.
“We can help save lives. We can help show them that we’re here for them,” he said.
The drive has only grown since its first day, which was Saturday. The first day, Perez said they had a trunk full of food and on the second and third day they received tubs full of hygiene items.
“Numerous people have called and messaged both [Stevens] and I to offer pickups … and delivery services,” he said, adding that some people driving by stop, ask questions and say they’ll come back.
Before the donations are delivered, they're sanitized.
Stevens said items are wiped down, moved to a separate, sanitized container and later wiped again and put into a clear zip-close bag to indicate that they're clean and ready for delivery.
"We're working to make sure that we're getting them in, sanitizing them, and getting them out as quickly as possible," she said.
Perez said he hopes people will see that the drive is there, that it’s serving a good purpose and feel inclined to donate whatever extra items they might have during this time.
“A lot of people are just highly encouraged that something like this is going on," he said.
Perez is also hoping to expand the drive to veterans, especially elderly veterans who are quarantining at home.
“In a time of crisis, we can be here to support those that are at risk,” Perez said.
Great story about individuals supporting the community. Thanks Dave Perez.
