The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for a person to contact their health care provider if they have the symptoms of the new coronavirus disease and meet testing criteria.
That would allow the health care professional to coordinate with the local health department if the person needs to be tested. But for those without health insurance, calling a health provider can be difficult.
In Frederick County, those without insurance can contact the Frederick Community Action Agency, interim director Janet Jones said Monday. If the person is already a client at FCAA, then they can speak with the person by phone. A new client might need to come in for an intake appointment.
If the person would require testing, they would need to go to Frederick Health Hospital or one of the private laboratories, such as Quest or LabCorp, once they start conducting tests, said Dr. Andy Zarick, chief medical officer.
If a person comes to the clinic at FCAA and is showing symptoms, the FCAA staff can don protective equipment such as facial shields, gloves and masks, Zarick said.
People can call the clinic by calling FCAA's main number, 301-600-1506. FCAA offers a sliding scale for those who are uninsured or meet certain poverty guidelines.
Another free clinic is Mission of Mercy, which saw people in Frederick on Monday. Before people could enter the clinic, they were screened for the new disease, including answering questions about travel and having their temperature taken, said Dr. Michael Sullivan, chief medical director.
If someone were to fail the questionnaire and have symptoms, they would stay outside the building, and Sullivan, in personal protective equipment, would come speak to them. Just having a fever is not enough, he said.
All testing is going through the Maryland Department of Health right now, he said. Once it goes to private companies, people will also be able to get testing there. But for those without health insurance, it is not clear if a doctor will order the test if it is not at a free clinic.
"It's not clear yet — with an uninsured patient — who would authorize the payment," Sullivan said.
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan authorized state health insurers to waive copays, test costs, co-insurance and deductibles to help remove barriers to testing. He also authorized the health insurers to waive time restrictions on refills to allow people to fill their prescriptions in advance while preparing for a quarantine period. However, this does not apply to those without insurance or those with private insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.