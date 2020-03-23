Fort Detrick will temporarily close one of its gates, the garrison announced Monday via Twitter.
Veterans Gate, the gate at West Seventh Street, will close indefinitely starting at 9 p.m. Monday.
The Nallin Farm gate and the Old Farm gate will remain open. Nallin will be open 24 hours a day for employees and residents, said Lanessa Hill, garrison spokeswoman, which means no one will be confined to the post.
"The Nallin Farm gate has the ability to [queue] a lot of vehicles and at this moment the majority of our workforce is teleworking," Hill said in an email. "We do not anticipate any traffic issues at the gates or on city roads as a result of a single gate closure."
Fort Detrick will continue to vet visitors through the visitor center, Hill said.
(1) comment
FNP...please reread your article. The title of the article and the 1st sentence of 3rd paragraph contradict each other!
