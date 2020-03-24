A Prince George's County man in his 60s has died from COVID-19 — marking the state's fourth death from the disease.
The man had underlying health conditions, according to a release Tuesday from the Maryland Department of Health.
"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the release stated.
In a tweeted statement, Gov. Larry Hogan said he is sending his thoughts and prayers to the man's family.
"We are all in this together," the governor said.
This is the second death in Prince George's County from COVID-19. A man in his 60s, also with underlying health conditions, died March 18, which was the state's first death.
A Baltimore County man in his 60s and a Montgomery County woman, both with underlying health conditions, also died from COVID-19, Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks tweeted that she was upset to learn about another death from COVID-19 and offered her prayers to the man's loved ones.
"These are unprecedented times for Prince George’s County, but I can tell you that coronavirus will not have the final say," Alsobrooks said in her tweeted statement. "I’m asking our community to unite together so we can contain this virus and save lives. We will make it through this crisis together, and when we do, we will be stronger than we have ever been before."
The Maryland Health Department also announced Tuesday that the state now has nearly 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The numbers include four cases of people who have recovered and the four deaths.
There are now four cases of children being infected by the virus in Maryland, although details were not immediately available on the fourth child.
The first three children with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are a 5-year-old elementary school student, a teenager and an infant.
Montgomery County now has more than 100 cases. Prince George’s County has the next most cases, with 63.
Frederick County continues to have four cases, although that number is expected to rise over the next few days as more test results come back.
(2) comments
The newly created term "social distancing" means that stupid people need to stop enhancing the current virus problem. Personal accountability and responsibility actually mean something in real life. Those that deny both should be personally held accountable by the American criminal justice system. Much so now in order to instill the practice of justice among among thieves and murderers in the future.
Hopefully the separation and staying home slows down the virus. With time there will be treatment with a vaccine.
