Frederick County Animal Control has not escaped the impact of COVID-19 but is continuing to serve Frederick County and take in animals.
“We’re trying to do our part,” said Linda Shea, director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control. “We want to make sure that we are not contributing to manifesting this virus any further.”
The biggest change has been in operating hours but essential operations have continued.
These include assisting people with missing pets, taking in stray animals, owner-requested euthanasia and operating the Pet Food Bank.
On the animal control side, officers are still responding to calls and working their normal hours.
Shea stressed that change is dynamic and daily and that people should call or email any questions they have.
As for continuing adoptions, they’re a work in progress but FCAC is still taking in animals.
“We’re trying to come up with some way to do it safely,” Shea said, adding that the animals themselves are safe from COVID-19 but that the people coming in and out of the facility are the main concern.
Some possibilities include doing live streams of the animals or showcasing a few animals at a time so that people can get to know them and then complete adoption electronically.
“We know that it has to happen,” Shea said. “It’s not fair to a lot of people and the animals themselves just to hang on to them indefinitely.”
But, she said, just because there are fewer adoptions for the time being doesn’t mean there will be more euthanasia.
Shea said FCAC is no stranger to unknown circumstances and has had cases where many animals came into the facility before, so they know how to handle a large number of animals.
“Just because we have an over abundance of aniamls in our facility does not lend to the euthanasia of animals unnecessarily,” Shea said, adding that animals that are dangerous or suffering will continue to be euthanized.
FCAC is not currently taking foster care providers but Shea said that could change as the situation progresses.
“Right now, we have a great population of existing foster care providers,” she said. “What’s going to drive our decision is how long we are mandated to be closed.”
Shea said that people who are interested in fostering can still call or email FCAC.
Changes have also been made to the Pet Food Bank, mainly that there is no criteria for people who are in need of pet food.
Typically, pet food is available to the elderly or those with financial hardships, but right now anyone can partake.
“We’re all in this together,” Shea said. “So if people truly need pet food, they can call us, set up a time to come in.”
Shea said staff will speak with people, ask how many pets they have and try to meet their needs.
“I don’t want people to feel embarrassed. I don’t want people to feel stuck,” she said, adding that if FCAC can’t accomodate a person’s needs, there are other pet food banks in the area that FCAC could put people in contact with.
The changes and adjustments made aren’t just to protect the public, but also the FCAC staff.
“Our staff are essential,” she said. “Our staff has to be there to care for the live, sentient beings that we all welcome and take care of so I want to protect staff, I want to protect the public and … limited exposure from one human to another human, that is the best protection and the best way we’re going to get a handle on this.”
Shea said she’s looking forward to further direction from Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, Gov. Larry Hogan, and Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer about what the future looks like or what further restrictions might need to be applied.
She also stressed that people should keep track of their pets during this time.
“It’s a process to get them back,” Shea said of pets that FCAC has taken in.
“Right now, if you lose your pet you have to make an appointment,” she said. “People just need to be aware, understanding and maybe shore up their responsibility level.”
