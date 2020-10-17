Frederick County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to just shy of 4,500.
Meanwhile, 798 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Saturday, similar to the daily increase of 781 reported on Friday.
The state has now reported 135,127 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic was declared in March. The county now has had 4,498.
Maryland reported four deaths while the county reported zero. Hospitalizations in Frederick County fell from eight to seven, while hospitalizations statewide increased by 6. There are currently 422 people hospitalized in Maryland.
The positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back with a positive result averaged over seven days — sits at 3 percent for the county and 3.15 percent for the state.
