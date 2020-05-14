The Frederick County Board of Elections staff had to correct information about mail-in ballot delivery for county voters this week.
The state Board of Elections said in a news release Tuesday that every registered county voter should have received a mail-in ballot for the June 2 presidential primary by that date, as they were mailed out on May 5.
But multiple readers called and emailed The Frederick News-Post since then, stating they hadn’t received their mail-in ballots for the primary.
On Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Elections said in a news release that all voters should receive their ballots by next week. If residents do not receive one by May 17, they are encouraged to call 301-600-8683.
“There was a delay in the post office delivery of many ballots to Frederick County voters from the Maryland State Board of Elections,” the release states.
There will be in-person voting available at the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and Urbana Regional Library on June 2, but election officials have encouraged voters to mail in their ballots or drop them off at voting centers. Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said in an email Thursday a limited number of judges will be working both polling places on June 2.
“The Vote Centers are designed for voters who cannot vote the mail ballot, or have no fixed address,” Harvey said. “Physical distancing will be enforced, and contact between the judges and voters will be minimized.”
Harvey said that beginning on May 21, ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes at the following places:
- Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St. in Frederick
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St. in Urbana
- Frederick County Board of Elections building, 340A Montevue Ln. in Frederick
Those ballots can be dropped off through 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Frederick County Board of Elections’ news release.
Harvey said voters who mail in their ballot should do so prior to June 2, in order to ensure it is postmarked by Election Day. He also described the proper way of signing the ballot.
“You do not sign the ballot itself; that would invalidate the ballot,” Harvey wrote. “A voter must sign the oath that is printed on the back of the ballot return envelope. If the oath is not signed, the ballot cannot be counted, so it critical that the voter sign the oath.”
The Frederick County Board of Elections’ news release also states that mail-in ballots will have the original primary date of April 28, but will still count toward the June 2 election. Registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in the presidential primary and other races, but those not registered with either party can only vote for local Board of Education candidates.
Voters will select three Board of Education candidates out of seven in the primary, and the top six vote-getters will then run in the general election this fall for three open seats on the board, Harvey said.
