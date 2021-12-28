The Frederick County Board of Health will convene an emergency meeting Thursday evening to consider instituting an indoor mask requirement and a limit on public events over 25 people as a surge in coronavirus transmission sends hospitalizations skyrocketing in the community.
Local positivity levels towered at 18.57 percent Tuesday, higher than anything the county has seen since the pandemic’s first wave in spring 2020. The county’s case count also came back online Tuesday, revealing there have been 3,307 more cases in the community since a cyberattack knocked out servers at the Maryland health department earlier this month.
"Frederick County is experiencing record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases," County Executive Jan Gardner stated on her Facebook page Tuesday. "As a result, I've asked Frederick County's Board of Health to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the current level of risk and an indoor mask requirement."
The last time the county’s board of health met, on Nov. 23, its members opted against discussing a mask mandate and instead issued a press release urging people to wear masks in public indoor settings. Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, has previously said countywide mask requirements would be ineffective without a way to enforce them.
When Frederick County implemented a mask mandate last year following an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan, it relied on existing staff and contracted security personnel to carry out its complaint-driven system. But Gardner — who sits on the health board with Brookmyer and the county council’s seven members — told The Frederick News-Post last month that people were at times argumentative and combative, putting staff members at risk and causing the contractors to quit.
Still, nearby jurisdictions — such as Howard and Baltimore counties — have recently announced indoor masking requirements as virus levels climb in their communities. Washington, D.C., also recently brought back its mandate due to surging infections.
According to the agenda for the upcoming meeting, Brookmyer is scheduled to give a COVID-19 situation report before members discuss new regulations. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085 in HD) and on the county’s video service webpage at frederickcountymd.gov/FCGTV. People can also call 855-925-2801 and give the meeting code 8751 to listen in.
Those who wish to give public comment will be given three minutes. People can share their remarks at publicinput.com/H2716 or by calling 855-925-2801, dialing the meeting code 8751 and pressing *3 to enter into a queue to address the board live.
Quote:
"...people were at times argumentative and combative, putting staff members at risk and causing the contractors to quit."
Lesson:
"Throw a tantrum and you'll get your way."
It's a good thing there were very few people like that during WWII:
"I ain't plantin' no 'Victory Garden'!"
"I'll use as much gasoline as I want!"
"It's all about ME!!"
👍👍👍 Exactly mrnatural
I bet when Jan lifted the last mask mandate, was thinking she was done with this nonsense because like the science believing person she is...the vast majority of the public were also science believing and would get the Covid vaccine...but now the cold harsh reality has hit Jan hard...that the vast majority of the public no longer believes in vaccines..even though the vast majority of the public wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the vaccines that have made diseases like polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, etc. something that doesn't even cross someone's mind when they are sick ...now how does she get them to understand that Covid could become one of those diseases if people would only just trust the Covid Vaccine.....so instead she has to start at step one AGAIN...and order a mask mandate..until the Government mandates the Covid vaccine just like they do with those other vaccines....I feel for her...and the adults that have to make adults behave like adults.
