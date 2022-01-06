With 105 people being treated for COVID-19 in Frederick Health Hospital Thursday evening — including 16 in the intensive care unit and 11 on ventilators — Frederick County’s Board of Health met to discuss the state of coronavirus transmission levels in the community and share projections for the future.
On Thursday — three days after Frederick Health Hospital shifted to crisis standards of care in the face of unprecedented staffing shortages and patient surges — the county’s case rate stood at 222.17 per 100,000 residents. That represents a steep climb from just last week and, according to county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, metrics are only expected to get worse.
By next Tuesday, the county is projected to log as many as 1,000 new cases every day, Brookmyer said. And while it’s true a much smaller share of people who test positive for the virus are currently being admitted to the hospital than during the pandemic’s early days, if infections balloon in the way they’re expected to, Brookmyer said the medical center will still be hit by a wave of new patients.
Even if only 1 percent of people who get infected with COVID-19 wind up becoming sick enough that they need to be hospitalized, if the county records 11,000 new cases in a singular week — as it’s expected to in three weeks — that means the hospital will be getting 100 new patients during that week alone, Brookmyer said. And that’s on top of the people the health system is already treating.
“Even with a lower percent of persons testing positive going into the hospital system, it can still be a significant number of persons needing a hospital-level of care,” she said.
The health board's meeting was ongoing at the time The Frederick News-Post went to publication Thursday evening. Brookmyer said members would not be voting on any new regulations that night.
According to data Brookmyer shared, the highly infectious omicron variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain nationwide and in Maryland; over 80 percent of samples evaluated in the state were of this variant, Brookmyer said.
Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar said the health system is being as “dynamic and flexible” as possible when deploying its limited number of staff members. This week, she said Frederick Health opened an “internal staffing command center” to help the system better coordinate where it’s stationing employees. Retired staff members have also returned to volunteer their assistance, she said, and the health system is deploying non-clinical staff members to help frontline workers.
Still, she shared that the health system has patients who require intensive care unit-levels of treatment boarding in the emergency department as they wait for beds to become available.
At this point, Frederick Health staff members have been working through a pandemic for nearly two years. While employees have been incredibly resilient, the distress they’re experiencing, the burn-out, the moral challenges — it’s real, Weishaar said. She’s seen it firsthand.
“It’s not something that you can just check and leave at the hospital,” she said. “You’re taking it home to your family, to your children,” she said. “There are days when folks go home and they have nothing left to give.”
Weishaar also shared that she plans to ask the state for a greater supply of the type of monoclonal antibody medication found to be effective against the omicron variant. The health system's clinic that provides monoclonal antibody therapy reopened this week after a temporary pause and so far, Weishaar said, its allocation of this medication has been low.
In the pandemic’s early month, there were banners and posters all over Frederick County, thanking health care workers for their sacrifices, Weishaar said. There are still so many appreciative residents in the community, she said, but there has been a shift away from these more public displays of gratitude.
So many health care workers chose their line of work because they want to help people, Weishaar said. They don’t want to leave. But burnout is a challenge. Frederick Health has discussions almost every day about how to show staff they’re appreciated, Weishaar said, and she encouraged community members to do the same.
“This is something they will remember the rest of their lives,” she said. “As will all of us — we have all been affected by this. But this is certainly a challenge, and I’m not sure that any of us expected to still be sitting here, dealing with this, almost two years later and certainly [not] to the extent that we see now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.