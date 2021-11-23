In a meeting called to discuss a possible mask requirement, the Frederick County Board of Health on Tuesday forwent talks of a mandate and instead voted to issue a release recommending that people wear masks in public indoor settings.
Wording for the release wasn’t finalized during the meeting, but an initial draft recommended that those older than 5 wear a face covering in public indoor spaces and acknowledged that businesses have the authority to enforce more stringent masking rules.
The release will be issued by the health board in conjunction with the county’s health department.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer described the recommendation as a way to “bridge the gap” between those opposed to a masking mandate and those concerned about the increasing level of virus transmission in the county, especially with the coming holiday season.
“People are going to be out on Frosty Friday and Small Business Saturday, shopping and trying to get into the spirit of the season,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said, “and they may be in stores that are more crowded than they’re used to and they haven’t been around that many numbers of people in the last year or so.”
If the county’s transmission level were to drop for seven consecutive days to a “moderate” level under CDC guidelines, the recommendation would be lifted without the need for action from the health board, which comprises county health officer Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the seven members of the County Council.
The health board’s recommendation resembles guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that jurisdictions advise their residents — regardless of vaccination status — to don a face covering while in public indoor settings when virus transmission reaches “substantial” levels in their communities.
The CDC defines this threshold as areas that have recorded 50 cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period. Frederick County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has long been considered “high.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s seven-day case rate was 139.5 per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
In previous health board meetings, Councilman Jerry Donald (D) was the most outspoken member in favor of the body using its authority to gauge public interest and determine a threshold for when to implement a mask mandate.
He had pitched two proposals for a county-wide mask mandate before Tuesday’s meeting, one that would take effect at a specific positivity rate and another when a certain number of COVID patients were admitted to Frederick Health Hospital.
During the meeting, however, he acknowledged that the board didn’t have the votes to pass a mandate.
During its last meeting in October, the board voted to re-convene before its next regularly scheduled session to discuss masking if coronavirus cases in the county reached a threshold of 20 per 100,000 residents.
The county reached this threshold on Nov. 15, when it recorded 20.14 cases per 100,000. Spread in the county stood at 21.30 cases per 100,000 residents as of Monday, the last day for which data was available.
The board is scheduled to meet again in May 2022.
