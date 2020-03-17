Cases in Frederick County are expected to increase as more people are tested and diagnosed, the top Frederick County health official said Tuesday.
The Frederick County Health Department also expects to see more community spread, where a person is diagnosed with the illness but how the person contracted it is unknown, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, in an email.
With community spread documented in nearby counties and jurisdictions, the risk that someone in Frederick County will contract the disease is higher, Brookmyer said.
“This is why it’s important for all our residents to be taking this seriously and to be following the Governor’s orders and staying home as much as possible,” Brookmyer said in the email.
Frederick County’s first case of COVID-19 is a woman in her 30s who is recovering at home. The woman contacted her primary care provider when she was sick, Brookmyer said. The doctor arranged testing.
People who have symptoms should call their primary care provider, Brookmyer said. For those without a primary care provider, urgent care centers in Frederick are also collecting samples for testing.
