Frederick County now has 989 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Frederick County Health Department. That's an increase of 21 cases between Friday and Saturday.
Another death was also confirmed since Friday, bringing the county's death toll to 62. The death was of a woman in her 80s according to Rissah Watkins, director of Planning of Frederick County Health Department. Of the 989 confirmed cases, 404 have been released from isolation.
There are 24,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all of Maryland, with 1,001 additional residents receiving positive results since Friday.
Deaths have reached 1,156, with 58 new deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.
