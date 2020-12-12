Frederick County COVID-19 cases increased by 973 in one week, the latest local figures show.
The county's cases totaled 8,550 and deaths numbered 151, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. There were three new deaths and 187 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
The seven-day positivity rate was holding at 8 percent, compared to Maryland's positivity rate of 7.42 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 232,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,937 deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied 10 intensive care unit beds and 52 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Dec. 11. Across the state, 1,719 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Female Frederick County residents continue to account for slightly more deaths (52.5 percent) and cases (52.2 percent) than men.
While U.S. Census data shows Black residents represent about 10.7 percent of the county's population, 12.3 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have been Black residents, down from 13 percent the week prior.
Hispanic residents have contracted 17.8 percent of local cases, down from 19 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94.5 percent of the death toll and 17.9 percent of cases.
