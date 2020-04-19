On Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 12,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 486 deaths and 62 probable deaths.
Five hundred and twenty-two new confirmed cases were added statewide between Saturday and Sunday, with 23 new deaths. The increase in deaths between Saturday and Sunday was less than the increase between Friday and Saturday, which was 38.
Locally, the Frederick County Health Department reported 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an eight-case increase from Saturday.
There have been 26 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Thirty-nine people in the county were ever hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 134 people have been released from isolation. In the state, 914 people have been released from isolation and 2,886 have ever been hospitalized.
The Frederick County Health Department will no longer update information about the number of cases and deaths in individual assisted living facilities, nursing homes or retirement communities until they get authorization from the Maryland Department of Health.
