The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Frederick County over the last 2 1/2 months is now more than four-times more than roadway fatalities in the county in all of 2019.
The Frederick County Health Department reported Friday that the 100th Frederick County resident died from COVID-19. There were 24 roadway deaths in all of last year, the Maryland Department of Transportation told WFMD last week.
The 100 deaths marks an increase of four since Thursday, although that does not mean that all four deaths occurred then. There is a lag between deaths and when they are reported, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the health department.
The four new deaths include a woman in her 100s, the oldest person to die from COVID-19, so far, in the county. The other three deaths are a man in his 90s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s, Watkins said in an email.
There are now 1,653 confirmed cases of the disease in Frederick County, which means about 6 percent of those diagnosed have died. However, that is not the mortality rate of the disease in the county as it does not include those who had COVID-19 but were not tested.
Overall, the county has received results from 10,652 tests, with a positivity rate of about 15.5 percent. That does not necessarily mean 10,652 people have been tested as there are scenarios where a person may be tested more than once. Deaths across the state increased by 47, slightly higher than the increases reported Thursday and Wednesday, which saw 41 new deaths each day.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed the number of flu diagnoses in Maryland on Friday, as COVID-19 cases topped 44,000. It is not clear if this is the case in Frederick County as the Maryland Department of Health does not provide influenza data by county, although it is likely that there have been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in Frederick County.
The Maryland Department of Health reported an additional 893 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,424 in less than three months. This does not include 28 Frederick County additional cases reported Friday afternoon.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 43,996 cases of flu over the 6.5-month flu season. In that same season, 4,018 people were hospitalized due to influenza. COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed that on April 27, almost two months after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state.
Hospitalizations are dropping, with 45 fewer current hospitalizations reported Friday than on Thursday. Intensive and acute care numbers, as well as current hospitalizations, are at their lowest since April 20.
However, that does not mean there are not people being hospitalized for the disease. There were 149 more people reported hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Friday.
The consistent declines in current hospitalizations have been seen throughout the week since Gov. Larry Hogan initiated the first part of his reopening, which included allowing businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, not all jurisdictions followed the governor’s plans. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner implemented a modified and delayed reopening plan, as did Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.
In Prince George’s County, which has the most cases and deaths, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks extended the stay at home order to June 1.
While current hospitalizations continue to drop, cases and deaths are not following that trend. Cases increased by 893, which is smaller than the reported increase Thursday.
The number of confirmed cases are likely to rise as testing increases. There will be at least four state-run sites where people can get tested without symptoms, if they think they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, according to an announcement this week.
Wow, I didn’t know if you’re over seventy your life is less relevant... No big deal ... your days are numbered anyway... How many deaths from the Coronavirus are over 70 and they where on their last leg? The majority of Frederick and a large number of Maryland Coronavirus deaths were in assistant living facilities, higher then the national average. Older, “Morbidly-Obese” seems to get hit the hardest. Somebody should let Trump know. You can’t be more under ‘assistant living conditions’ then living in the White House, (the west wing is pretty highly congregated). The building smells like a museum.
How old is Trump? And he’s clearly shopping in the oversize men’s department. Have you ever seen him slogging along the lawn at the White House to get on the helicopter to fly to Andrews Air Force Base? He’s clearly in the high risk group.
So far this has been about 4x worse than the flu and 30x less than the doom and gloom projections. If you are fat or old or sick, you should stay home, the rest of us should be able to go out.
Anyone of any age can be infected and spread the virus. That’s what these restrictions are trying to limit. And people from infants to 100+ year olds are dying. The hit on the Economy will rise as the Coronavirus spreads so you’re really losing in the long run.
Also what's funny is it's the old and sick that are out. I was lowes the other day and thinking half these people shouldn't be out if there was not a virus going around. Natural Selection.
If they are past their reproductive years, then there is no natural selection going on.
How many of the 100 deaths were in congregate living facilities and how many were in people under 70 with no underlying conditions?
Always the same comment. How many weren’t. You know the answer. How many are acceptable to you? 5? 30? 100? You seem to assume anyone outside the centers is immune and you carry no responsibility if you’re a carrier and asymptomatic and question the value of testing as a waste of time for most. So, given your posting history I’d assume you have no remorse for unwittingly sentencing someone to death by going out and possibly infecting them so long as you can avoid not knowing you’re possibly the one that was the perp. How responsible of you that it’s conveniently older people so you can shift blame to them and avoid any fingerpointing as you being the potential Typhoid Mary.
And GregF, thank you for so closely monitoring my postings and my asking questions that should be asked rather than blindly following the politician's and media's paradigm. You are welcome to shelter in place until the next decade without questioning why if you care to, but We The People have a right to know how and what science is behind the decisions that are destroying our economy.
Now, be a good little trooper and get back under the covers.
😷😷😷😷 wear a mask bosco. Stay home. If you don’t care about your family’s lives, fine. But care about others lives. 95% of American citizens have no immunity to this disease. The vast majority of deaths from here on out are unnecessary. See you in Church Sunday, get there early, it will be packed.
trouper, not trooper.
*sigh*
A majority of people *want* to reopen the economy. But NOT at the expense of other people’s health. Governors, and local health officials are trying to abide by the plans laid out by Dr. Birx to reopen safely. Unfortunately, too many people are throwing caution to the wind, including a POTUS who scuttles his own admins plans.
Can you say virtue signaling? Lol
And forgot to mention you blame others for their need to go get groceries or any other necessities.
