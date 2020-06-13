Frederick County hospitalizations have fallen substantially in the last few weeks. As of Saturday, there were 12 hospital beds in use for COVID-19, compared to 26 beds four weeks ago, according to data from the Frederick County Health Department.
Six ventilators are in currently in use. Only two ICU beds are in use as of Saturday, the lowest number of ICU beds in use since April 3.
The county is reporting 2,251 positive cases of COVID-19, seeing an increase of 26 positive cases since Friday. Zero new deaths have been reported, leaving the total at 107 deaths in the county. Sixty-three of those deaths were related to outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The positivity rate, which indicates how many people who are tested receive a positive result for the virus, is continuing to fall. The rate is now 6.4 percent, down more than 1 percent from last Saturday.
Maryland has reported 61,305 positive cases of COVID-19, seeing an increase of 692 cases since Friday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. Friday saw the smallest increase in new cases in months, with 416 new cases.
The state's positivity rate is also falling, and currently sits at 6.7 percent. Twenty-six deaths were reported since Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,799.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward. There are currently 799 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Maryland, a drop of 37 from Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
