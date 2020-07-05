Frederick County continued to have low COVID-19 hospitalization numbers on Sunday.

There have been zero people with COVID-19 in the ICU since June 25 and the latest data shows that only four total beds are being used for COVID-19 patients in the county.

Only six new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 2,552 and no additional deaths were reported.

The seven-day positivity rate is 2.6 percent, and has been decreasing for the past several days.

In Maryland, there were 291 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 69,632. The death toll increased by seven and is now 3,118.

There are currently 409 people in the hospital, with 144 in intensive care, a one person increase from Saturday.

The state positivity rate is 4.7 percent, a decrease .17 percent in 24 hours.

