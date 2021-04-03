Maryland is averaging more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day, according to a Saturday tweet from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Across the state, 1,084,607 people are fully vaccinated, and 2,915,522 doses have been administered. In Frederick County, 19.4 percent of the population is reportedly fully vaccinated.
On Saturday, the county had a positivity rate of 6.2 percent, just two days after Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner warned people that it’s not time to relax during her weekly public information briefing at Winchester Hall. On Thursday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.24 percent, though it dipped under 6 percent Friday.
The county reported 61 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 18,347. No additional deaths were reported.
As of April 2, 25 people at Frederick Health Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19, with six of those in intensive care.
Across the state, 1,275 additional cases of the virus were reported Saturday, bringing the pandemic total to 415,660. The death toll also increased by 23 people, and is now at 8,157.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate increased as well, but remains under 6 percent at 5.82 percent, a .22 percent increase from Friday.
More than 1,060 people in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 259 of those are in intensive care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.