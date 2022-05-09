COVID-19 positivity levels are higher in Frederick County than they have been in three months.
The local seven-day average positivity rate was 9.38% as of Friday, the last day for which data were available on the Frederick County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard. This measure is a comparison of the total number of coronavirus tests administered and the number of positive tests reported.
The last time the positivity level was this high in Frederick County was Feb. 9, when it stood at 9.66%. At the time, cases were rapidly dropping locally and statewide after surging in December and January due to the extremely contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.
Coronavirus positivity rates bottomed out at 2.17% on March 14 in Frederick County and have since been gradually increasing.
Local numbers remain higher than state measures. On Friday, Maryland’s overall positivity rate was 5.99%.
Omicron remains the predominant strain circulating locally, Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said, with the offshoot BA.2.12.1 slowly becoming more prevalent.
This omicron “subtype” is highly infectious, even more so than its predecessor. But Watkins said people testing positive have had milder cases of the disease than what was typical of cases associated with the delta variant.
With pollen levels so high this time of year, many people who think they’re experiencing typical allergy symptoms may actually have COVID-19 and be spreading it, Watkins said.
“It’s still important to test, so that you can isolate and reduce the spread, and also get treatment early if needed,” she wrote in an email. She encouraged people who test positive to report their results to covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.
Even as positivity levels have increased the past three months, local hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 have remained relatively low, according to county data.
As of Sunday, the last day for which data was available, six people were hospitalized with COVID-19. None was being treated in the intensive care unit.
The highest that COVID-19 hospitalizations have been since dropping quickly through February was 16 people hospitalized with the virus on March 11, according to county data.
Nobody has died because of the virus so far this month. Seven people died from COVID-19 last month.
It’s up to each person to decide the level of precaution to take against COVID-19, Watkins said. This judgment should be based on their medical circumstances and how much they’d like to keep avoiding contracting the virus, she said.
Free at-home test kits and masks remain available for at all Frederick County public libraries, Watkins wrote in an email. She encouraged people to talk to their health care providers if they have questions about their health risks or needs.
Close to 88% of Frederick County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data displayed on the local dashboard Monday. Almost 79% of the county is fully vaccinated.
