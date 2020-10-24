COVID

Frederick County now has 14 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care, according to the Frederick County Health Department.

This is the highest number of hospitalizations the county has seen since June 3, when it had 18 beds in use for COVID-19 patients. 

The county also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but zero new deaths. The positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back with a positive result averaged over a seven-day period, remains low at 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health reported 796 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 new deaths. Hospitalizations fell by three for a total of 455. There are 109 ICU beds in use across the state

The state's positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.04 percent. 

