Frederick County is one of 12 counties considered a hot zone in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday afternoon.
Frederick County has 151 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to numbers from the Maryland Department of Health.
Being a hot spot means the county demands federal attention, Hogan said during a press conference.
Hogan also announced that he would be forming strike teams to respond to nursing homes. There have been cases or clusters of cases at 98 nursing homes in the state, including at least three in Frederick County.
These teams will be testing teams, assistance teams and clinical teams.
Hogan also announced that local health department can now shutdown businesses, construction sites and other places that are deemed unsafe.
Frederick County has 151 cases, out of population of 250 Million. How does that make it a hotspot? The state has 4371, out of a population of 6+ Million. The spread has slowed. While I disagree, the current state should remain for the majority of April. But the actual facts do not support the action being taken. Yes, this is serious. Yes, we should change many of the things that we have been doing. But keeping business shut-down is going to cause significantly more damage than the virus.
You can’t work for Trump and be truthful.
You can’t work for Trump and love America.
You can’t be a republican and be Christlike.
You can’t be a republican and go to heaven.
You...can't be serious
I watched the governor's news conference and was shocked to see Fran Phillips, a trained physician and deputy director of the state health department, remove a mask she was wearing by sticking her finger inside the mask at her mouth and nose area and pulling it down to her neck. No wonder health care workers are getting sick if this is how they are trained to doff a mask.
PPE worn willy nilly is worse than no PPE and just using universal precautions such as social distancing, washing your hands, and keeping your hands away from you face.
Racial nationalism has destroyed every nation it took root in.
Trump/GOP stripped healthcare from millions of working Americans then he allowed the China virus to devastate our economy kill healthcare professionals and first responders he’s the epitome of an Antichrist.
How about its the Chinese that allowed the virus to impact the world by not permanently shutting down their wet markets. They have taken lessons from the bad side of capitalism and influence peddlers. Just goes to show that federal agencies like the CDC and FDA actually provide a useful service to all those who think that the federal government bureaucracy is worthless. How many more problems would we have without them and their regulations? It does get harder to social distance as long as people continue to grow the human population and thus force an increase in population density. Mother Nature might just be doing a little spring cleaning.
A little social Darwinism along with social distancing?
How very sad
It’s migrating to rural area including Hampshire County WV
Here is a start of businesses deemed unsafe: Wal-Mart, Costco, Sam's Club, Wegmans, Weis, Giant Eagle, all of which do not provide and require all their employees to wear a basic facemask, disposable gloves, and laboratory goggles/glasses. Can you imagine the risk each of those employees faces every day with hundreds or even thousands of customers coming in and out of their stores daily? Shame on them. Substantial multi-million dollar companies who should have made their employees safe from day one of this pandemic. Everyone needs to take note of those companies, banks, auto industry, etc. that take care of their employees and work with all of us to help us through these challenging financial times like the taxpayer did during the great recession.
100% agree. Well written. Stay safe.
Can you provide any grocery stores that are deemed safe?
They can't get those items. They're impossible to find and when they are available they go to the hospitals.
Costco has done a reasonably good job. They wipe down all cart handles and make those entering stay 6' of separation. They limit the number in the store to 500 and wipe down all checkouts after each use. The clerks at the exit door are behind large
transparent glass and you hold up your check out list for them to see. As far as the masks are concerned, they protect others, not the user. Can you name one other store doing as much?
Wegmans does the same but I imagine the law of averages is not in their favor, or ours.
Yep, good question. There hasn’t been any nationally response until march 23rd and that was wanting. I guess private business should supersedes the national government directives, (if we had one). It’s all left up to states and local jurisdictions to fight a pandemic. The current administration has defaulted on taking the lead. There is plenty of shame to go around but the ”Commander in chief” has been hiding under his desk .
The incoming president, ‘Trump’ was briefed 7 days before his inauguration by the previous administration the potential of a pandemic. But he chose to illuminate the pandemic defense directive office in CDC. Now 3 1/2 years into his administration it’s others fault. The new guy, with no experience has run its course, the probationary period is over. When does he take responsibility for his actions rather than blaming others? Where is his plan? You are saying, Under the Trump administration Wal-Mart, Costco, Sam's Club, Wegmans, Weis, Giant Eagle, set their course rather then the government.
There are counties that haven't had 1 case, why do we need federal regulations? It should be up to the states and counties to set the standards
We can have a long conversation about Fed and states rights but historically, in times of national crises, leadership comes from the fed. In this case, since 1600 has so miserably failed, states are taking the lead. So in that regard, yes, I get your point.
Taking your argument to its logical conclusion, then you must support any surrounding counties, states, etc. when they blockade any town, county etc. behaving in an irresponsible manner since it should be up to those governments to act as needed without federal interference. How well do you think that would work? How much information do you think stores have on who has entered their store while carrying the virus? Have you really thought your position through?
Thinking about it, it should be up to the stores. You don't think they are safe, don't go to them. If you think they should treat their employees better, don't support them. If the employees don't feel safe, quit.
No where near that simple, rb. Not even close.
By what authority were these businesses "Deemed unsafe"? Is there an official government list of such businesses, or is this your opinion? The Governor has given local health departments authority to make such determinations, and even to close unsafe businesses...are you a spokesperson for the Frederick government agency?
Made an apiary the other day, Mr. bkeepr. off topic but it's cool.
I would imagine they are deemed unsafe when employees start dropping dead. Sad, but true. Amazon is the worst of them all. No regard for life.
And, Joey, what good do the gloves do? There is no information that Covid-19 is a skin contact hazard - that is to say absorbed through the skin?
