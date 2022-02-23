After months of being classified as “high,” coronavirus transmission in Frederick County is now considered “substantial” under guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This demotion — meaning there were 50 to 99.99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days rather than 100 or greater — took place Sunday, said Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins.
Though Frederick County lifted its mask mandate earlier this month, after its daily case rate dropped below 20 per 100,000 residents, the CDC recommends everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of high and substantial transmission.
From Feb. 15 through Monday, Frederick County’s cumulative case rate was 82.07 per 100,000 residents, marking a drop of over 35 percent from the previous seven days, according to CDC data.
The county’s positivity rate stood at 4.7 percent as of Wednesday, the lowest it’s been since late October. There were 13 people hospitalized with the virus in Frederick Health as of Wednesday morning, including one person receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
Seventy-five percent of Frederick County’s population were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, meaning they had received the second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or one dose of the single-shot vaccine. Eighty-four percent of people in the county had received at least one dose of a vaccine.
