Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and volunteers implemented a new statewide initiative Thursday designed to reassure residents and prevent overcrowding at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new protocol, which was developed by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS), is a set of 13 questions that emergency medical personnel can use to quickly assess whether or not a potential COVID-19 patient needs hospital care or if their symptoms are mild enough for them to remain in their own homes and recover by self-care.
While the triage protocol is comprehensive, it is important to note that first responders can only make recommendations at this time, said Lt. Michael Steele, an emergency medical services supervisor for the county fire service.
“This allows us to make a more educated recommendation to the patient based off of what we find, so we’re not discouraging anyone from going to the hospital. But if they fit the protocol and have minor symptoms, we will provide them some other options and we can recommend that they might be better off if they stayed at home,” Steele said. “The patient has to be agreeable to home care, if we determine that the patient can be cared for at home but the patient still wants to go to the hospital, we absolutely will still take them to the hospital.”
The protocol went live in Frederick County at 6 a.m. Thursday, but it had still not been used as of Friday, Steele said. That said, the protocol was developed with the future in mind, and both local emergency responders and Dr. Timothy Chizmar, the state medical director of emergency medical services for MIEMSS, strongly believe the protocol could play an important role in the days ahead.
“We know based on the data as well as what has been published in the press that we have a finite number of hospital beds and we also know that there will be a percentage of people who will absolutely need the level of care provided by a hospital,” Chizmar said. “This protocol would provide reassurance to a certain segment of the population that might not need to be admitted to a hospital for intensive treatment and make sure our hospitals aren’t overcrowded with patients who might be better off with home self-care.”
The questions in the protocol were developed based on extensive research by MIEMSS medical directors of case studies out of China, where the first cases of the novel coronavirus began, along with input from a review board and Dr. Jennifer Anders, who is MIEMSS’ associate state EMS medical director for pediatrics, Chizmar said.
The first question focuses on age — due to COVID-19’s increased health risk to the elderly — while subsequent questions delve into a patient’s medical history and whether they suffer from any underlying ailments or conditions that could put them at higher risk of the novel coronavirus, such as heart disease, diabetes, an immunodeficiency or lung disease.
Another set of check boxes on the list require medical responders to evaluate a patient’s general condition and vital signs, such as their heart and breathing rates, as well as their systolic blood pressure. Finally, responders will consider how well a patient is able to move around on their own.
“We’re not going to leave anybody there who is not able to move around in their own house or fulfill tasks that would be required for them to benefit from self-care,” Steele said.
