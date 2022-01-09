Less than a month since coronavirus cases began surging dramatically in Frederick County, the highly contagious omicron variant is expected to propel transmission levels to new heights in the coming days and months, shattering recently set records.
According to projections shared at the Jan. 6 Board of Health meeting, the county may start logging 1,000 new cases per day as soon as Tuesday and may exceed 2,000 daily cases by the end of the month. The county had never added more than 300 cases in a single day until a few weeks ago.
At the health board’s meeting, county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer explained how this swell of infections would affect the community’s already overwhelmed health system. While a smaller share of people infected with the omicron variant require hospitalization than those infected with the previously dominant delta variant, the county has never seen this many cases at once. Even if only a tiny percentage of this surge needs hospital-level care, Frederick Health Hospital will receive floods of new patients every day.
The hospital is already under an unprecedented level of strain. It shifted to “crisis standards of care” last week, an emergency measure hospitals only take when demand for health care exceeds their ability to provide it. Doing so has allowed Frederick Health Hospital to funnel its resources to patients with the highest level of need; the medical center is expediting discharges when safe and appropriate, delaying elective surgical procedures and deploying non-clinical staff to assist frontline workers, among other steps.
As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the hospital was treating 103 COVID-19 patients, 15 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Eleven people were on ventilators Jan. 6, when Dr. Kathy Weishaar — the health system’s chief medical officer — spoke at the health board’s meeting. She said there were people who required ICU-levels of treatment boarding in the hospital’s emergency department as they waited for beds to become available.
On Sunday, roughly 72 percent of the hospital’s coronavirus patients were unvaccinated.
In Maryland, several other hospitals have also shifted to crisis standards of care. On Tuesday, the state logged over 3,000 new hospitalizations — more than it ever has in the pandemic’s two years. Hospitalizations have increased nationwide by more than 50 percent in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times’ COVID-19 data tracker. That’s a big spike, but cases have increased at a much quicker pace.
Frederick County recorded three new deaths from the virus on Sunday and was logging a positivity rate of 33.85 percent, the sixth highest in the state. As of Friday, it had a case rate of 228.31 per 100,000 residents. For comparison, this rate two weeks earlier was 77.89.
There were outbreaks in nine Frederick County Public Schools as of Wednesday, the last time for which data was available. The largest was at Linganore High School, with 49 cases as of Wednesday. Public schools in the county reported 873 new positive cases among staff and students last week — a number that towered over any other weekly total previously reported by the school system.
FCPS recently shared more information about how it would decide whether a school should shift temporarily to virtual instruction. The school system also recently released new quarantine and isolation rules for vaccinated staff members, loosening them so that those infected will be allowed to return to work once five days have passed since they started showing symptoms (or tested positive), they have remained fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are consistently improving.
Maryland’s health department last week adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance, which shortened the recommended isolation time from 10 days to five. This change has drawn criticism from some medical experts, especially since the agency doesn't recommend testing before leaving isolation. The American Medical Association last week called the new guidelines "confusing" and raised concern they would risk further spread of the virus.
This story has a less surprised tone to it...more like our pants are on fire tone, so that's good. We all knew this was going to happen right, that our health care system was going to collapse under all this Covid nonsense...3rd year in and it's worse than before we had the vaccines...because before we had the vaccines we were doing other things to mitigate the spread of Covid...we stopped trying to mitigate the spread of Covid because of the vaccines...obviously that isn't working...? Because not enough of us took Covid seriously? Right before our eyes the health care system is collapsing, I hope we are pleased with ourselves? It's not like we had a great health care system in the first place...so it wasn't going to take much to break it.
This is what we wanted to happen right?
Only about 65% of the country is vaccinated, and about half of those have been boosted. Hopefully Omicron will vaccinate the rest, but, again, we don't know that it will, and we don't know the extent of the collateral damage.
