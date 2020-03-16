A person in Frederick County has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, the county announced Monday.
The woman is in her 30s and did not travel to an area with ongoing community spread, but had contact with individuals who had, county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in a briefing Monday morning.
The woman did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.
"Imagine it three times removed: If I’m the traveler and I infect someone else, that’s contact of a traveler," Brookmyer said after the press conference, explaining how the spread occurred in this case. "Well, what if someone over here is infected, they didn’t know they were in contact with someone who was sick. ... How often are they infecting other people and spreading it to other people? So it’s like the third [person] removed."
She added the person received the positive test from a private lab, and declined to reveal what part of the county the resident was from, citing privacy reasons. The health department is investigating the case, she said.
"Now, we knew this was going to happen for the last several weeks based on what we had seen in the rest of the country and more recently in Maryland," Brookmyer said in the briefing.
This makes 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland since March 5, when Hogan announced the state’s first case of the disease.
Although Frederick County has its first case, it does not necessarily mean the risk for the county’s overall population changes, Brookmyer said in an email. Risk could depend on the details of the case.
If the person contracted COVID-19 after travel, the risk to the community is low, Brookmyer said.
But if the person does not have a history of travel, it might indicate that the illness is spreading in the community. The risk in that case would be higher, she said.
If there is person-to-person spread in the community, there could be more widespread changes, Brookmyer said. This includes canceling events and meetings, letting employees telework and other social distancing methods seen in other communities. Gov. Larry Hogan already announced several measures to encourage social distancing, including prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people, closing casinos and changing how restaurants can operate.
On March 12, Maryland announced its first case of COVID-19 — a Prince George's County man in his 60s — from community transmission.
The response in Frederick County will likely stay the same as before the positive case, Brookmyer said.
“We will continue to recommend personal actions to reduce the potential to spread any infections and to reduce the potential for becoming infected, especially if one is particularly at-risk for complications,” she said in the email. “We will still be monitoring the situation and working with providers to screen their patients. If the situation warrants, we could be monitoring people in isolation, but will continue to provide updates to the community about our level of risk and recommended actions.”
The Frederick County Health Department will work with the Maryland Department of Health and follow state guidelines to monitor the person. That includes talking with the person in self-isolation a couple of times a day to monitor their health and make sure they have everything they need.
Brookmyer and County Executive Jan Gardner said that a press conference won't be held for each new case, but county officials will keep residents updated in the coming days and weeks.
For now, it's important for people to practice social distancing in order to lessen the impact on the health care system, Brookmyer said.
"It’s about flattening the curve. The fewer people we come into contact with, the less the risk we will become infected, the less the risk is that we would unknowingly infect someone else," Brookmyer said. She added it's difficult to tell the difference between the flu and coronavirus.
She said Frederick County's first recorded case is a reminder that younger people are not immune, although those over 60 and with compromised immune systems tend to be at higher risk. It's important for all county residents to be vigilant and prevent the virus from spreading, Gardner said.
"It takes the public to keep the community safe," Gardner said.
Staff writer Steve Bohnel contributed to this report.
(55) comments
Why is she declining to provide any additional information????
Who or what is she protecting?
Someone’s privacy?
Her privacy.
It was unrealistic to believe those stock market gains were sustainable. Companies who buy their own stocks to elevate their values is kinda like fraud
I concur with the others, yes there are the HIPAA regulations to abide by, but to know where about in the county could be beneficial to ease one's mind. I go along with the thoughts that if everyone would be cautious enough, and keep their common sense, this thing can get out of here. In our town we've had hoards of people wiping out the store shelves that don't live within our zip-code, which is taking everything away from the locals here.
Wash your hands. Ease your mind.
Yes...”ridicules” indeed
The White House can’t say how many people have been tested? But test and facilities to be tested are coming.🦠 The market is now down over 12.30% from the day high. Now down 12.9%. The market closed 2,999.10 points down from this morning. Nobody is buying what he spewing.
I sure wish I had some cash so I could buy stocks.
Coronavirus update White House briefing going on now: Trump is now saying “we should take seriously the pandemic ” just the opposite, of what he said 1 week ago, on Fox News. When he said “It’s all under control”. In the background there’s a screen of the ‘Dow Jones’ tumbling down. Now over a 11% drop from this morning.
I got out of it when it hit 25,000 back in Jan 2018 because i thought it was overvalued. When it drops below 15,000 I'm getting back in. You have to time it when the "curve" starts flattening out. Once this crisis is over and it will be the market will take off.
If you pulled out already, my over night stay at a ‘holiday inn wisdom’ would suggest not rushing back in unless you’re risk tolerant. Just sayin’🤷♂️. Medical and pharmaceuticals do still have potential advantages. More risky but bigger payoffs ‘drones’ have large growth potential, short turns ‘coffins’, cremations are gaining popularity.
You keep focusing on the negative aspects of this crisis which I might add you have excelled at and I’ll take of the positive side. Tomorrow going to be another beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Tomorrow maybe your positive day. I’m going for the long game, decades of positive days, not taking a day off , absorbing today, and fighting for the next. I won’t be put out to harvest without a fight.
That’s the spirit think long term every day is positive but you don’t reflect it in your comments. “You become the monster you fear the most so the monster won’t overtake you”. Fear is a liar.
jayel - not a helpful post.
sniffles are associated with the common cold, not coronavirus
WHy wont they give us the details on the people who have this? It might expose that its people that come from ASia? I sure hope not
HIPPA laws, and considering she wasn't hospitalized there really is nothing to worry about.
JayeI86, If their’s ‘one’, couldn’t there be many? If not, why is the state shutting down everything? Why is everyone loading up on goods. Why is Trump now saying we need to isolate? “ Everyone should quarantine“. What should I do to sustain my income, if living “week to week”?
Yes, however, this is like if we tracked flu deaths and shut everything down and quarantined ourselves, and this isn't nearly as bad to catch with a functioning immune system. I can't tell you why the media is creating this buzz, but I do they are to blame for scaring people into thinking this is necessary. This is a totally different political setting since any year prior as well. Lots of criticism to the current party and lots of love. Its a bigger divide then usual with more young people getting involved then ever. I do believe this hype is some how politically based. When the hospitals are near capacity with people of all ages dying of COVID-19, that's when a quarantine is justified, but the first positive case in Frederick is at home relaxing right now. If that doesn't tell you anything, nothing will.
Jaye, you may not understand... flu deaths are .01% of the population. A conservative estimate of the Coronavirus potential fatalities, on the low end is 1%. That’s ‘ten times’ higher.
What exactly is the media doing wrong; telling people what is happening? Well... the WH sure doesn't.
Wow! Really??? Another "expert" and another example has just been provided for needing limits on who can vote.
Or EURope?[pirate]
Maybe it would expose someone not Asian...you, of course, being of the racist right wing, must assume it has to be otherwise and must be an Asian. I'm pretty sure I have a good idea from where that case came...and I'll leave it at that.
Or you just contracted it from community spread, but sure...be a bigot
It’s called privacy.
You are beyond saving I fear.
It is absolutely inexcusable that the community was not notified before now. If this woman is already in recovery, many people in the county knew about this long before now. How can the public be sure that all of this woman's contacts were notified? What public places did she visit? Who might have been in contact with her? I am sure that there are many other cases in the county that are not identified.
frederickmom - I think you're over thinking the "recovering at home". When you're sick, you stay at home to recover. That doesn't mean that she was sick for days and is now on the upswing. It just means that she is recovering. I'm sure they annouced it as soon as they could. If you're concerned about where she visited and who she contacted, it is best to keep your family self quarantined so you don't have to stress over those things. There will be more cases. It's a matter of time.
npr, agreed. The best way to go about this is to turn the situation around, and use what we call "universal precautions" whenever handling a sample of human origin. That is to say, treat every sample in the lab as if it is potentially infectious. Therefore, treat anyone you encounter the same way. Do not touch any surface that anyone who is infectious may have touched. If you do touch such a surface, wash your hands ASAP, and do not touch your face before doing so. Keep a distance from others if you possibly can.
The facts were out there months ago. They should have had been testing sooner to contain the spread Only four states are not aware of positive test. Now we’re in to mitigation -social distancing, closing businesses, no gatherings larger then 10 - staying at home, wash your hands, sanitizing touch areas, limited direct interactions, telecommute. Mitigation will be followed by medical demands, healthcare - hospitals, beds, respirators, protective gear and medical staffing. Let’s not talk about the economic fall out.
Trump “It’s all under control”, a media and democrat hoax. Now says it’s “it’s out of control” and the media has been very fair.
Yes aw, the facts were out there back in January when China finally got WHO involved. At that time the R0 was reported, and those that understood what that meant took appropriate action. Did you, or are you one of those people hoarding toilet paper and bleach? My family will be fine. Do you really look to Donald Trump for advice on anything, especially public health issues? If so, that's sure surprising, given some of your rants here. Who is the bigger fool, the fool, or the fool that follows him? I sure don't rely on DJT for anything., especially public health information.
FMH expects to have drive-thru testing in a few days.
Expects...many places are expecting a lot but won't get much.
About 2 weeks too late to isolate the few cases then.... that feral cat has already escaped from the bag and its kittens are already pregnant.
i hope the person gets well soon but without name how do you know if you've been in contact with that person????
Deana519 - The person who has it can provide names and contact information for those she was around. The Health Department or other organizations will then reach out to them as a precaution. It's a fairly standard practice for this type of situation.
Providing the names of her contacts is one thing but if she’s been in the public shopping etc, you would have no way of knowing if you were in contact with this person. She may have accidentally spread it not knowing she had it.
Diana519, Divulging the person's name and health status is a violation of the HIPAA regulations, and therefore cannot be done.
Well the media have been broadcasting names of people all weekend that’s been infected?🤷🏾♀️
Not private citizens they haven't. Celebs, politicians, yes, because they are public citizens who most likely released the information themselves. Not private citizens.
The Secretary of HHS may waive certain provisions of the Privacy Rule under the Project Bioshield Act of 2004 (PL 108-276) and section 1135(b)(7) of the Social Security Act.
Have they done that? No.
I don’t care about her name, I just want to know where’s she’s been
Exactly. I suppose the name isn’t as important as knowing where she’s been
EXACTLY!! I rarely go away, as I work from home. Yet, Saturday I come down with a sore throat and went down hill from there. Yesterday and today, full blown flu-like symptoms. I was recently at a few stores to restock my pantry and freezer. I did call the doctor today but they don't want you coming in. Said it was probably the flu and prescribed meds. They basically asked if I've been out of county or around anyone who has been. Considering we are close to DC and all the travelers in and out of country, how would you really know? If they announced where she's been, it could possibly give the uncertainty for someone like myself, a little insight one way or another. I wouldn't be so concerned if I didn't have a cancer patient in my home.
If they are not testing those who (1) didn't travel or (2) did not have contact with someone with a known diagnosis how will they know if there is community spread? Is a drive through testing center coming to Frederick County?
Exactly. I know several people who are sick, called health department in Frederick, and we’re excluded in testing because of not traveling, etc. I think a lot more people have it, but can’t confirm it. Numbers will increase, because testing will increase.
Plus by not testing every one that requests it,they will never be able to determine the real rate of transmission.
Get well soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.