Frederick County's government felt compelled Monday to issue a reminder to businesses that only retail spaces and Houses of Worship are permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity under phase three of Gov. Larry Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery.
The reminder came as the Maryland Department of Health reported 764 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 19 in Frederick County.
There are now 112,883 confirmed cases in the state and 3,622 in Frederick County, according to MDH.
Small increases were also reported statewide regarding the number of new deaths (five), current hospitalizations (21) and the seven-day rolling positivity rate (.21).
The death toll in Maryland rose to 3,660. In Frederick County, it remained at 120 for a second consecutive day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were two patients being treated for the novel coronavirus Sunday, and no one was in intensive care due to COVID-19.
The two patients in Frederick were part of the 362 that are current hospitalized across the state.
That number includes 109 in intensive care, which represents an increase of 13 from the previous day.
As the state conducted more than 22,000 tests over the last 24 hours, the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, climbed from 3.63 percent to 3.84 percent.
In Frederick County, it remained at 2.62 percent for a second consecutive day.
The rate of new coronavirus cases in the county dropped from 7.27 to 6.94 per 100,000 residents. The State Board of Education said that number needs to be at five or lower to allow for expanded in-person instruction.
Prince George's County continues to lead the state by a wide margin in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 27,027.
Montgomery is the only other jurisdiction among 24 in Maryland with more than 20,000 confirmed cases (20,718).
