The Frederick County Health Department is no longer accepting walk-ins.
“This action allows us to promote social distancing measures and to redirect our public health workforce to focus on COVID-19 response,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County’s health officer.
The following services will operate by calls only, with no walk-ins, according to the news release:
- Behavioral Health: Syringe Services Program (reduced schedule), narcan training, treatment services, AERS
- Community Health Services: communicable disease investigation and surveillance, rabies, tuberculosis, HIV case management, preventive health, Safe Kids, Special Delivery, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutritional Program
- Environmental Health Services: essential food service inspections, food service complaint investigations, emergency septic system repairs, rabies investigations, building permit review, limited burn permits for prior permit holders, inspection of permitted sewage disposal systems, emergency well permits, plan review, water sample and water supply evaluations
- Developmental Center: dental clinic, audiology and Infants & Toddlers
- Public Health Preparedness
- Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program
The following services will operate by appointment only, with no walk-ins:
- Medicaid enrollment: Call 301-600-3124 to make a Medicaid enrollment appointment.
- Qualified Health Plans: The Coronavirus Emergency special enrollment period will begin Monday, March 16, and end Wednesday, April 15. Coverage will begin April 1, 2020, regardless of when a qualified health plan (WHP) is selected during that time period.
- Mental Health appointments for current patients.
All other services have been suspended or reduced for the time being, according to the release.
