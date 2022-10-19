The Frederick County Health Department is now only offering updated booster shots and primary COVID-19 shots for young children at its vaccination clinics, the department said Wednesday.
The health department is moving its main COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 585 Himes Ave. to the department’s headquarters at 350 Montevue Lane.
The health department will continue hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Frederick County Public Library locations in Brunswick, Myersville, Thurmont and Walkersville, a news release read.
It was always the health department’s plan to eventually close its large COVID-19 vaccination clinics, health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Mass vaccination sites serve an important purpose when a community has a lot of shots to distribute to a large population, Watkins said. Although the health department still encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted, large vaccination clinics are no longer needed.
“It’s a change based on the phase of the response that we’re in,” Watkins said.
Primary COVID-19 vaccinations for adults are still readily available at pharmacies in the Frederick community, Watkins said.
Primary shots for children between 6 months and 5 years old are less available in the community, so the health department will continue offering those vaccinations at its main office and at public libraries, Watkins said.
As of Wednesday, 80.9% of Frederick County’s population was fully vaccinated and 90.6% had received at least one dose, according to the health department’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
The health department held its final vaccination clinic at 585 Himes Ave. on Friday. Previously, the health department has hosted mass vaccination clinics at the Scott Key Center, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Frederick Community College and Frederick Health Village, according to the news release.
“Mass vaccination clinics were a critical component of the county’s COVID-19 response and enabled the health department to administer 139,291 vaccinations,” the release read.
Partnerships between the health department and Frederick County government, Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick Community College and Frederick Health Village made the mass vaccination clinics possible, the news release read.
The next updated booster vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Library. Pfizer doses will be available for people ages 12 and older, and Moderna doses will be available for people 18 and older.
Appointments are required to reduce wait times, according to the release. To make an appointment, visit frederickcountymd.gov/CovidVaccine.
The Frederick County Health Department will start offering updated booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday at its main office. Bivalent boosters are only available to people who have already received a two-dose COVID-19 primary series vaccination at least two months ago.
