The Frederick County Health Department on Friday will start offering updated COVID-19 vaccination booster shots for children 6 months and older, the department announced in a news release Wednesday.
The clinic will be held at 350 Montevue Lane in Frederick.
Visit frederickcountymd.gov/CovidVaccine to schedule an appointment.
The announcement came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for children 6 months and older, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them.
Children who are between the ages of 6 months and 5 years are eligible to receive a Moderna booster shot two months after their final Moderna primary series dose.
Children between ages 6 months and 4 years who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.
Infants who have received all three doses of the Pfizer vaccine are not eligible for a booster shot at this time, according to the health department's news release.
