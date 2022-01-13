Frederick County’s Board of Health got some hopeful news Thursday evening about projected coronavirus transmission levels, but not to the point they should be expecting to “take the day off” anytime soon, county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said.
At last week’s board meeting, Brookmyer said the county was expected to log more than 11,000 cases during the week of Jan. 24. But that estimation has since dropped to 10,000 cases, she said.
Last week’s projection for the county to start logging 1,000 daily cases as soon as this Tuesday didn’t come to fruition, either. Instead, the county recorded less than 500 cases that day and has yet to add more than 900 cases in a 24-hour period.
Local positivity levels and the case rate per 100,000 Frederick County residents have also started to dip; Thursday’s positivity rate measured at 29.58 percent, compared to last Friday’s rate of 33.85 percent, and cases stood at 227.65 per 100,000, compared to 228.31 last Friday.
But at Thursday’s health board meeting, Brookmyer stressed that the case count Frederick County has been seeing remains higher than at any other point in the pandemic. Plus, the infections tallied on the county’s dashboard are only from confirmed laboratory test results — they don’t include positive results from self-administered at-home test kits, and they don’t include people who have the virus but have not been tested, Brookmyer said.
The Maryland Department of Health only recently created an option for people to self-report results from at-home coronavirus test kits, Brookmyer said. (To do so, visit covidlink.maryland.gov/selfreport.)
Brookmyer also disclosed data from last month on deaths attributed to the virus — information that wasn’t available for several weeks due to a ransomware attack on the state Health Department. Twenty-four people died from COVID-19 in December of 2021 in Frederick County, nearly half the number who died from the virus in December of 2020, when vaccines weren’t yet widely available. So far, 19 people this month have died from the virus.
For more hopeful news, Brookmyer highlighted that the share of people dying from the virus in nursing homes and other congregate care facilities is down significantly from the early stages of the pandemic — a shift she attributed to today’s proliferation of vaccinations and booster shots.
“They’re at high risk and vulnerable — the majority, if not all persons who are in those settings,” Brookmyer said, “but we are not seeing the deaths like we did.”
Meanwhile, Frederick Health Hospital continues to treat unprecedented levels of patients infected with the virus. There were 114 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of noon on Thursday, according to the health system’s coronavirus dashboard. Of this number, 20 required intensive care unit-levels of care, Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar told the health board.
Seventeen of these patients were housed in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Weishaar said. To keep up with the growing number of patients who require high levels of care, she said Frederick Health has made more ICU beds available on the hospital’s fourth floor and has expanded its ICU-level nursing and doctoral workforce.
The hospital — which shifted to crisis standards of care last week — continues to be limited more by staffing challenges than space restrictions, Weishaar said. The health care system is facing shortages in staff members such as nurses, doctors and physician’s assistants, as well as staff such as respiratory therapists, she said.
“You might have a ventilator and you might have a bed, but you need that respiratory therapist and other staff to really run it appropriately,” she said.
She said the health system will continue to be as creative as possible in moving patients around its facility and will try to transfer folks if they do not have the capacity to treat them, but added doing so will be difficult, since every medical center is currently facing the same challenges.
Once again, Weishaar stressed that the majority of ICU patients are unvaccinated. Of the 114 patients with COVID-19 the hospital was treating on Thursday, about 65 percent were unvaccinated, according to the health system’s dashboard. Only five patients had received a booster dose of a vaccine, Weishaar said.In October, she said, unvaccinated people had five times the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people and 10 times the risk of dying. They had 10 times the risk of getting diagnosed with the disease than people who had gotten a booster shot and were at 20 times the risk of dying from it.
“Just trying to send home the message that getting the additional dose is important,” she said. “If you’re eligible for that, if it’s been six months after the primary series, that is something that one should really consider doing.”
Weishaar also shared an update about the health system’s monoclonal antibody clinic, which only recently reopened. Of the three types of monoclonal medications the state has distributed for this therapy, only one is effective against the omicron variant — and this medication is in limited supply. Though the health system will be getting 60 doses of it next week, it only received 12 doses this week, Weishaar said.
The clinic is no longer administering the other two types of monoclonal medication, since almost all coronavirus transmission happening in the county right now is from the omicron variant, Weishaar said. The clinic has been scrutinizing referrals for the therapy and is trying to provide infusions to patients with the highest levels of need, she added.
On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Maryland National Guard will soon begin distributing courses of Remdesivir — a therapeutic treatment believed to be effective against omicron — to institutional pharmacies that directly serve nursing homes. He also said the state health department will start distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks for free next week through multiple channels, including local health departments.
Frederick County’s health department will share more information about the distribution of these masks once it becomes available, Brookmyer said.
The health board also announced it would be shifting discussion of a potential local vaccine incentive program to the county council. Before Thursday’s meeting ended, County Executive Jan Gardner shared that — excluding the sheriff’s office — the county had 79 employees out of the workplace with COVID-19, 39 in quarantine and one in the hospital.
“This does have an impact on our delivery of services,” she said. “We had people out last week in [the Department of Public Works] and we have people out this week in DPW, which may make snow removal happen, but happen slower.”
The health board will meet again Thursday at 6 p.m.
