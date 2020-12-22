Frederick County health officials and County Executive Jan Gardner said Tuesday they hope to vaccinate most front-line health care workers and others in the first tier of vaccine distribution in the coming weeks before moving to those at high-risk of severe illness due to the coronavirus.
Cheryl Cioffi, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Frederick Health, said about half of 1,900 health care workers with the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus patients have registered to be vaccinated.
Of those, roughly 70 percent work in the hospital, Cioffi said. The half who didn’t respond perhaps didn’t see the registration notice, are considering it or haven’t been in for a shift at the hospital, she added.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, said Tuesday the county’s health department will receive another 100 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine this week, which is expected to be given to the county’s vaccination teams.
Last week, the hospital started using 750 Pfizer doses to vaccinate some of its front-line workers. Vaccine production and distribution is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months, as health officials are ensuring that everyone who is vaccinated receives the second dose at a later date—three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine, four weeks for Moderna’s.
Brookmyer said it’s likely that when it is the general population’s turn to be vaccinated, which is still months away at this point, not everyone will be able to receive one. People also need to be sure they receive both doses of the vaccine.
The vaccine is “one more tool in the toolbox,” but county residents still need to follow other public health guidelines, she added.
“It still requires our continued layering of the protective measures, so the avoiding large crowds, physical distancing, face coverings … so it still requires our full attention,” Brookmyer said.
Distributing the vaccine
Getting the vaccine is one part of the process. Getting it into people’s arms is an entirely different issue, Frederick Health leaders said Tuesday.
Kathy Weishaar, vice president of medical affairs for Frederick Health, said she and colleagues acted quickly when they learned about the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.
“What we’ve needed to do is organize the operational piece of this, in probably a week and a half or two weeks once we learned we are getting the vaccine,” Weishaar said. “And we are small compared to what needs to happen, so I think getting the vaccine at this point is probably the easy part. I think getting it distributed and deployed is the hard part.”
Part of that is the temperature at which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be stored. Pfizer needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius and Moderna at minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Brookmyer said Tuesday results from a recent health department survey showed many people would prefer to receive the vaccine at their primary care provider’s office. But Weishaar said that could be a tough ask for the Pfizer vaccine, given the need for ultra-cold storage facilities.
There are other complexities, like the fact Pfizer and Moderna are two-step vaccines. But Cioffi said PrepMod, an online registration system that tracks when people receive their first and second dose, has helped with that process.
Health workers have also been getting used to the equipment and storage of the vaccine, she said. Much of figuring out the “fine details” was done thanks to a vaccine task force comprised of hospital officials and other health leaders before it arrived, Cioffi said.
But even as the Pfizer vaccine arrived, there were still questions, she said. How much would arrive? What vaccine would it be? How would it need to be stored, and how quickly would it need to be used after being defrosted? How is it supposed to be administered?
“I think now that we’ve done four clinics, we’re getting our legs under us, and our team has developed a highly reliable system that will move things about a lot faster,” Cioffi said.
Combatting misinformationEven as vaccines start to be administered to more people, part of the job of local and state governments is convincing people to get the vaccine.
Cioffi said she and colleagues often turn to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “gold standard” to try and dispel rumors and other misinformation about dangers of the vaccine. They also rely on Frederick Health and community partners.
“We stay in constant communication about: What are you hearing? What are you sharing with your teams? How are you gearing up to make sure people are well-educated to receive this vaccine?” Cioffi said.
Weishaar and Cioffi both noted combatting misinformation on social media is a challenge. At one point during Tuesday’s press conference, Weishaar called on the public to check their sources when looking at information online about the vaccine and coronavirus, especially when that information is found on social media.
“I think like anything, we are in the great age of internet, which is fantastic,” Weishaar said. “Folks are more connected now than they’ve ever been. Social media platforms have some very good attributes, but they also have the ability to spread this type of misinformation very quickly ... And I don’t think folks take the time to necessarily critically think about the information they’re reading, or the source of the information.”
Looking ahead
Brookmyer, Weishaar and Cioffi all said that while the vaccines have started coming, it’s important for the public to be vigilant in the coming months.
That means wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, they said. Cioffi said the length of the pandemic has certainly taken a toll on health care workers, who have to treat patients who are severely ill with the virus every day.
Showing appreciation for those workers is vital moving forward, she said. And Weishaar said she hopes the current pandemic forces government leaders to take a hard look at how public health departments are operating nationwide.
“Public health has been operating in the background. They do many great things, and they’re behind the scenes doing vaccine initiatives and that sort of thing,” Weishaar said. “This brought public health to the forefront and the importance of public health, and I hope that federal government [and] state government will resource with our public health departments a little bit differently moving forward.”
Recently, one of Weishaar’s neighbors in Carroll County lost a father to the virus. He was in his late 60s or early 70s and in reasonable health, Weishaar said.
“His father was here ... and three days later, he was in the ICU, and the day after that, dead,” Weishaar said. “And so it’s frustrating when you see people not wearing masks, not being careful and very cavalier about it … That story is definitely not unique.”
