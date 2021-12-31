After a marathon meeting that included over two hours of public comment and stretched past 1 a.m. Friday, Frederick County’s Board of Health voted to institute a local mask mandate.
Under the new directive — set to take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday — everyone five years and older will be required to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces where they are unable to stay at least six feet away from people who are not members of their household. Exceptions included, among others, those experiencing medical conditions or disabilities that make it unsafe to wear a mask, people eating and drinking and those swimming or engaging in other physical activities where wearing a mask would pose a safety risk.
The action faced criticism from the county council’s three Republican members, two of whom noted it was not accompanied by defined enforcement mechanisms. But the regulation’s supporters — like County Executive Jan Gardner, who called Thursday’s emergency health board meeting — said unprecedented levels of virus transmission in the community necessitated action.
“We are really projected to see a significant spread of COVID like we have never seen before,” she said. “I believe as leaders in this community it is our responsibility to do what we can to protect public health and welfare. We raise our right hand to do that.”
“It’s not going to be perfect,” she continued, “but we are in a place where we have to take bold action.”
Earlier Thursday evening, Gardner declared a state of emergency in the county — a step that put the jurisdiction’s emergency plans in place and opened it up to requesting additional assistance and funding, she said during the health board meeting. It would not change day-to-day operations within the county government by much, she said.
Frederick County is just the latest jurisdiction to order mask wearing in public indoor settings. Anne Arundel County’s mandate will also be starting Friday, joining previously passed directives in Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
At earlier meetings, the local health board — which is composed of Gardner, county health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer and the county council’s seven members — declined to pass any mask requirements because of concerns over how they would be implemented.
The county had a mask mandate last year, following an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan, and existing staff members and contracted security personnel were charged with enforcing it. At times, noncompliant residents were argumentative and combative, which put county employees at risk and caused the contractors to quit, Gardner told The Frederick News-Post last month.
Instead of voting on a mask mandate during their last meeting, on Nov. 23, health board members instead opted to issue a statement advising members of the public to don a face covering. But the state of the virus in the county is much different now than it was back then, Gardner said.
Frederick County logged a record 646 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and had a positivity rate of 23.58 percent — a number that towered over where levels stood on Nov. 23, at 6.45 percent. In the coming weeks, the county is expected to add 1,400 or 1,500 more cases every day, Gardner said.
“Will some people not want to comply [with the mask mandate]? Sure,” Gardner said. Still, “I think we have to do a mask mandate or mask requirements and have it enforced by businesses or organizations and by self-compliance to as much as we possibly can do and reserve the right to do compliance, should we find a situation where we need to do that.”
This explanation was not satisfactory to Councilman Phil Dacey, who was especially vocal in his criticism of the decision to pass a policy without a way to enforce it. He worried doing so would put business owners in a tough spot when dealing with customers who refused to wear a mask.
“This looks political, the way we’re doing this, because we’re trying to pass something that says you have to wear a mask, but in reality, you don’t," he said, "because there's no consequences."
Councilman Steve McKay also called out the policy’s lack of enforcement mechanism, saying the directive was more of a recommendation than a mandate without any sort of penalty attached. He additionally voiced alarm over the quick turnaround in the board’s decision — the emergency meeting was announced on Tuesday, two days before it took place.
Still, McKay and Dacey both said they would be unlikely to support a mandate even if it did come with enforcement mechanisms. McKay and Blue both said they would rather see the health board spend more time considering how to get more people vaccinated.
The health board, however, received support from Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar for passing a mandate — a measure she hoped would help the health system as it weathers tremendous stress on its capacity, resources and staff members. As of Thursday evening, the hospital was caring for a record number of 82 coronavirus patients, she said.
Of this number, 70 percent were unvaccinated. In the intensive care unit, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. At times, Weishaar said this number has been 100 percent.
In response to a question from McKay about steps Frederick Health is taking to boost the capacity of its intensive care unit, Weishaar said the health care system’s current problem lies more along the lines of staffing than space limitations. Some clinical employees have left the health field entirely due to burnout, while others have taken early retirements or pursued jobs that are more lucrative, Weishaar said.
“Last time, we had two ICUs running with a third that was sort of ‘in the wings,’ if you will, prepared to open if needed,” said Weishaar, who is also the vice president of medical affairs at Frederick Health. “This time, we don’t have the nurses to run it.”
Weishaar also shared that the health system’s emergency department and urgent care centers are currently overwhelmed by people who are seeking COVID-19 tests. This is “clogging the system and bogging us down and limiting our ability to provide the resources to the folks that really, really need it,” she said.
“Just for some perspective, we’ve had patients wait over 11 hours to be seen in our ER,” Weishaar said. They are treated and released at that point, but “it’s a real issue and it’s a significant concern for us.”
She also asked the health board to pass limits on public gatherings. Members had planned to discuss this topic, as well, but it was already past 1 a.m. by the time they voted to pass a mask mandate.
They agreed to meet again soon and convene regularly in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Gardner said it was important for people to understand that the larger the crowd they’re in, the more risk they have for catching COVID-19.
“Certainly all the immunocompromised people, older people, unvaccinated people should really try to avoid a crowded situation — really everyone right now because of the transmission rates,” she said.
(68) comments
As a public service, Kai will be patrolling the produce section of the Thurmont Food Lion looking for mask violators.
👍😂👍😂❤️
What really happened in last night’s Frederick County Board of Health meeting? It appears panic and fear took over and the Board of Health felt it was better to appear to be doing something, rather than nothing, even if the “something”, a mask mandate, is totally unenforceable. Why didn’t they pass an unenforceable vaccine mandate while they were at it? What about the recommended quarantine period? Did they voice support for the current CDC recommended 5 day period, or continue to support the 10 day period, like Gov. Whitmer of MI? The CDC says that while “cases” are up, hospitalizations are down nationwide, due largely to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant that results in mild symptoms in most people. Now, let’s break down the real numbers in Frederick County. Thursday there were a record 646 new cases, which represented a 23.58 percent positivity rate. That means that of 2,739 individuals who went for a covid test, 646 (23.58%) tested positive. The people who were tested were “self-reporting” individuals, which means they may have been suffering what they felt might be covid symptoms, but which could just as easily have been flu or common cold symptoms, or no symptoms at all. As such, the “positivity rate” is a false number, not unlike how every Internet poll there has ever been is skewed and totally worthless. And what exactly qualifies as a “case”, other than a positive test result. How many of those 646 who tested positive were fully vaccinated, and therefore in minimal danger from getting sick, and if they do get sick, will most likely have a mild case? How many were unvaccinated, and therefore in greater danger. What was the breakdown of the positive test results? How many were the original Covid-19 variant, Delta variant, and Omicron variant? That kind of information would be important for the Board of Health to know to develop an appropriate response. At the same time, what is the break down of Covid variants for those currently hospitalized? Also important to know besides the vaccination status of those hospitalized would be the age and health condition for those hospitalized before they became sick. We may be talking about elderly individuals with comorbidities that made them susceptible to getting sick, preconditions the Board of Health and public should know about so as to make an informed decision whether to go to public places, with or without a mask. What appears to be the real problem Frederick County is facing is a shortage of qualified healthcare workers to staff the Frederick Health ICU’s. Identifying and implementing a solution in conjunction with Frederick Health to THAT problem would have been a good use of the Board of Health’s time, rather than tilting at windmills in order to appear to be doing something…anything. At least it appears that among those who are posting in response to this article, the majority are fully supportive of the Trump vaccines, even those who hate Trump.
bhall, the most useful thing the CDC could do is to develop a decision tree. Start with vaxxed or not vaxxed. Next level down symptoms. Then test or no test, and so on.
I saw a guy on 26 by Walmart with a sign "Will Trade Toilet Paper For Covid Test"
Hall
Do you really expect people to read this wall of words and make sense of it without a paragraph or two? FYI I didn't and don't plan on it...I know the little box they give you to type the comment is annoying but most of us have figured out to make paragraphs. Are you out of breath now??
The comment sections on these are just absurd. You have the same 6 people typing the same insults behind a screen name and calling other people stupid all while not knowing the difference between where and wear.
You want a dose of absurd?? Go listen to last night's meeting...fair warning you will roll your eyes a lot..make sure you have plenty of snacks...it was long meeting, but one of the more entertaining ones.
Watched the entire thing and I can agree. That meeting was a complete cluster. Between Jerry wanting to fine businesses, Kai calling people idiots and the Lets Go Brandons it was an absolute joke.
👍
I am very proud of the courage of Jan gardner and the other folks who supported her emergency recommendation. We want everyone to be safe, even those who are obstinate. For all of our sakes, please get vaccinated folks.
“…a measure she hoped would help the health system as it weathers tremendous stress on its capacity…” I hope it helps the hospital too.
So Dacey and McKay were concerned that there is no mechanism for enforcement; but wouldn't support it anyway. Nuff said there. It's all about owning the libs and being obstinate. Spend more time getting people vaccinated? It's free and it's everywhere; it's not unavailable, it's being refused by the ignorant. The general theme of mask haters is "I know about science" (you don't) and more to the point, "I'm not affected and I don't care about others, so why should I do it."
[thumbup]jth Yes, what more can anyone do to get others vaccinated when they just say no, I’m wearing a mask when I have to, I object on this/that basis, I want to live life on my terms, etc.? At this point only throwing a bag over them and dragging them where they need to go will work. McKay surprises me.
Dwasserba - just so you know, I absolutely believe that people should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces, and I do it myself. I also support any business that institutes their own mandates for their customers or employees - they have that right. What I don't believe in is the government mandating it over those individuals.
But what I really don't believe in is passing a recommendation masquerading as a mandate. I think it's deceptive. A "mandate" with no penalty is actually a recommendation, not a requirement. There actually isn't an enforcement issue because what is there to enforce when there is no penalty for non-compliance. So the public is told that there is a mandate and that businesses must enforce it, which is unfair to them, but what has it really accomplished? I would have been more comfortable if the resolution actually stated that it was a recommendation - which it is.
I pretty much listened to the entire thing last night...I couldn't stop once the public started to comment, listening to their comments was like watching a train wreck. I just couldn't stop listening. The caller would start out sounding reasonable and then just go full on bonkers then longer they talked, and then of course show off their level of maturity, basically negating everything they had just said, someone called in and said they were acting the fools to delay the vote, it's too bad they didn't have to actually identify themselves and be on camera, (I really wanted to know what some of these people looked like, because what I was picturing in my mind was hilarious) but that is one of the good things with virtual meetings, I could let my imagination run wild and run wild it did...
I am so grateful for our County leaders....the adult ones.
I was not surprised by Dacey's stance, but I was surprised by McKay's stance, I had thought he was more of a reasonable adult,(he sure acts like it at times) his reasons for not supporting the mask mandate were not adult in the least, but these days Republicans are not allowed to be the reasonable adults because if they are then they aren't an actual Republican? I will remember that. I thought McKay was a more independent thinking Republican ?
But my premise is correct after listening to the public comments: Do Not Trust Anyone That Isn't Wearing a Mask...they are probably bonkers.
Pretty much a toothless mandate, but a feel good move for the council to appear like they have done something. Masks and mandates have not worked so far, but the vaccine is effective against preventing serious illness until the virus burns itself out when the population is either vaccinated, immune by infection, or dead. In the meantime, get vaxxed and boosted.
Exactly. Yet there are County Government employees, many of whom interact directly with the public, that are unvaccinated. Serious action should start there. Meantime Michael Hough is undoubtedly a happy guy.
If you want to know what Hough thinks just watch Dacey. It's no to everything and do nothing. Hough is Trump supporter and probably doesn't believe covid is even real. The disrespect for our hospital is unbelievable.
WFT posts a " Me first" rides again. i.e. - I am only concerned about myself.
The majority of public comment was against the mandate. Government is for the people by the people. The Democrats clearly serve their own interests over the will of the people. I am looking forward to a Republican lead County Council in the next election. Thank you Democrats for your arrogance.
The majority of people who were against had no idea what they were talking about, especially the ones that exclaimed “Let’s go Brandon!”. Those people are really, really confused and are to be ignored. I have a feeling you’re one of those people.
Actually I am a health care professional. No ones voice should be ignored. Thus the arrogance.
[thumbup] cmmiskell. It's the lefties who are afraid of free speech and public discourse. From them sprang the so called "cancel culture"
Tell me, is the virus that causes covid on its way to mutating into more easily transmittable but less lethal variants?
I thought it was to help the hospital which is already fairly overwhelmed, which should concern us all? Doesn’t affect you?
What you really mean is the majority of the people making comment were the vocal few anti-science and anti-mask proponents.
Freedumb. FredCo is blue, and will be bluer in the next election thanks to the ridiculous backwards policies of the Trumplicans.
Lol, you made my day, CM!
Actually if you listened to the meeting the vast majority of the emails received were in support of a mast requirement by numbers in the hundreds. So most of the public input was actually in support. Those opposed kept saying vitamin D and zinc would cure or prevent covid. This is just not true. Should the council believe misinformation? And base decisions on it? Or listen to health care professionals like the hospital leadership?
This was a good decision though not a perfect one. I was truly disappointed that three of our council members who completely ignored our healthcare system and the request for bold action by our hospital including for the mask mandate. Particularly disappointed with McKay who seemed to talk out of both sides of his mouth but was unwilling to make a decision. Did the Republicans really value the rude commenters more than our health experts and protecting our hospital? Sure seems that way.
You’re 100% right that the healthcare system is the paramount concern. It has to dictate policy. We simply can’t have hospitals needlessly overrun with deathly ill people who were too stubborn and stupid to vax n mask. Masking up will relieve the stress on it.
I was also stunned that they voted cutting off the phone-in queue even when it was close to midnight. The conversation had turned vapid and it was time to shut it down. Callers were getting more absurd as the night wore on and it’s unrealistic to be there all night. Some people seemed drunk. There were other options for people to comment, like email or leaving a message that could be transcribed for a quick read through by the board.
McKay pretends to be a moderate, but plays by the GQP playbook as needed.
Fred, he (McKay) disappointed me! Of all the Republicans I thought he would be the most reasonable and he was not.
FrederickFan - just so you know, I absolutely believe that people should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces, and I do it myself. I also support any business that institutes their own mandates for their customers or employees - they have that right. What I don't believe in is the government mandating it over those individuals.
But what I really don't believe in is passing a recommendation masquerading as a mandate. I think it's deceptive. A "mandate" with no penalty is actually a recommendation, not a requirement. There actually isn't an enforcement issue because what is there to enforce when there is no penalty for non-compliance. So the public is told that there is a mandate and that businesses must enforce it, which is unfair to them, but what has it really accomplished? I would have been more comfortable if the resolution actually stated that it was a recommendation - which it is.
I also don't believe that we had a very good public process. If these decisions need to be made on an emergency basis, then do that, but don't call it a good public process. We met on two days notice. Cut off public comment after midnight. There were 20-30 transcribed comments delivered to us in a spreadsheet containing over 100 comments, and we were supposed to read that in 15 minutes. Didn't happen. Those comments were ignored. I'm not saying that I value some of the rude comments last night, but I do value the public process.
I wear a mask outside in the winter anyway. It keeps my nose warm. When I've gotten a bad upper respiratory thing in the past and couldn't stay in for whatever reason, I've worn a mask and kept social distance - once at a pretty crowded get together in Arizona. It worked. I got well and nobody else got sick (the next year somebody came sick and didn't mask up, and a dozen other people got sick, two to the hospital). There's a reason last winter found a lot fewer cases of flu, too.
Just wear it. It helps.
Will a face mask alone stop this horrid pandemic? Of course not. Neither will vaccines, washing your hands, social distancing, zoom school/church/office.
But they all do something, however small. Just wear the dam mask. It’s easy to do and doesn’t hurt at all. Let’s all do what we can. Too many good people have suffered. Whatever objection you have is petty and childish.
@seven, I can understand that you consider someone protesting this action as petty and childish. That has been the claim throughout history when the ruling elite did something that was strongly opposed to by the ruled. It even led to several wars.
I listened in for a while and OMG there are some seriously stupid Trumpers among us. I must have heard half a dozen people finish their comments with “Let’s go Brandon!” Look it up if you don’t know what it means. Just shut up, morons. No one on the Board of health took you seriously, except for maybe Dacey. He’s a man of your people.
I’m boosted so I’d stopped wearing a mask for a while and so I’m ambivalent on the mandate, but I will comply. But I disagree with the no votes. The litmus test is hospital capacity. We simply cannot allow ICUs to be overrun with sick people who are too stupid to get vaccinated or where a mask if they’re predisposed to getting sick. So if mandating gets more people wearing masks - which it will - and slows the spread - which it also will - despite what these Brandon’s were all saying, and therefore keeps people out of hospitals, then it’s incumbent on the health board to mandate. Hospital capacity has to dictate policy.
I hate to say this, but I have no compassion for these crazy people who’ve chosen not to get vaxed or think masks don’t work, and then wind up in the hospital filling up a bed for someone who’s had a heart attack or been in a car accident. I’d like to see hospitals turn away these anti-vaxers. And if they’re already admitted and someone needs that bed for a legitimate emergency, remove the ventilator and roll them to the parking lot. I’m a fan of social Darwinism.
I'm vaxxed and boosted and will wear a mask when required - maybe even a cowboy bandanna GregF. Seriously though, if the unvaxxed would rather die, let them do so and decrease the surplus population.
Matt - [thumbup][thumbup]
".... remove the ventilator and roll them to the parking lot. I’m a fan of social Darwinism." Right along side of their hero, Trump!
After 3 vax shots, will a piece of paper, proven to be ineffective, make a difference?
Maybe. Maybe not. It’s easy to do. Just do it.
@seven, and don't bother thinking logically while doing it. The only thought that is allowed is to be done by those who are using their approved governmental brains. 🙄
Did the Proud Boys or QAnon tell you that?
The majority voted them in to make these decisions.
How many shots have you had, Micky? I have had three and prefer to go with science.
@DickD, that is a great joke. The only "science" that you follow is that which supports your preconceived ideas and viewpoints. 🙄
Thank you, Jan and the four Democrats! Any mandate is better than none!
Pretty weak mandate too - "everyone five years and older will be required to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces"
Cowboy bandannas are back in vogue.
@DickD, this is one of the most stupid things I have ever seen you post. Congrats on reaching a new low.
Thank you for displaying your IGNORANCE, Asian. lol
So not really a "mandate", more of a "suggestion".
Not an easy choice, but I think the right decision.
Absolutely. Very glad for this decision.
Tell the truth. FHH is struggling with employee shortages due to vaccination mandates and changes in management policies.
Listening to the event last night many things jumped out at me. Two of these items that were really glaring were how arrogant some of the Commissioners are and how they only truly believe in "science" when it fits their agenda / narrative. I would truly like to see the detail in the numbers. They are more than happy to disclose all the death and misery numbers with this so called dangerous virus and also thrilled to tell us how many of the admitted are unvaccinated but they don't disclose the entire details of any these people ... their age and underlying health conditions for example, that actually were major reasons for their admission. I am sure they will say they can't because of medical privacy issues and such but then why can they disclose how many are vaccinated or unvaccinated? So why do they do this? See the top of my comments, it clearly fits their political narrative / agenda. Pathetic and sad these "leaders" are. They are not leaders, they are clearly followers.
... want more pathetic? Even CNN came out and seriously questioned the effectiveness of masks.
Think what you will but I've lost one neighbor and three other friends/relatives to Covid, and they were healthy people until they got it. Most died before the vaccine - one was the son of a friend and refused to take the vaccine. They are all dead.
Masks help. Wear one.
We’ve also had a friend die. Their family is shattered. It’s dangerous alright.
[thumbup]Brookhawk
[thumbup][thumbup] Got it right, Big Easy. [thumbup][smile]
BigEasy, it's sad when not even the Clown News Network can support the mandates.
Don't forget, though, Biden declared that if we get the vaccine we don't get covid.
Trump said it would be gone by Easter 2020. Ask Herman Cain how that went, oh wait
90% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, that doesn't tell you something? Get vaccinated or prepare to meet your "maker".
“so called dangerous virus”.
You are an ignoramus.
I’m glad FHH will not employ health care workers who don’t believe in vaccines or washing their hands or covering their mouths when they cough or sterilizing equipment or any of the other tenets of modern medicine. Let them go back to the 1700s and be happy.
Having two family members who are RN's in local hospitals, I can tell you that your post is pure BS...
