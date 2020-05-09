Frederick County has 1,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Frederick County Health Department, with 538 of those cases recovered and released from isolation as of Saturday.
The county has seen 75 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of two in the last 24 hours. The latest deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment, and communication for the Frederick County Health Department wrote in an email.
Between Friday and Saturday, Maryland saw an increase of 1,049 cases, but the number of hospitalizations decreased by nine. Deaths rose by 57, bringing the total to 1,510.
In a press conference this week, Gov. Larry Hogan said the first step of his reopening plan could begin next week, depending on a continued decrease in hospitalizations. The first step will lift the stay-at-home order and could also allow for the reopening of certain small businesses. Additionally, it could allow for outdoor gym classes, small outdoor religious gatherings and more outdoor activities.
How many are from nursing homes? I know of at least 5 that are at Homewood where my MIL is. We just got our daily update. 11 more residents in the nursing home section tested positive since yesterday.
