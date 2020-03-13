Frederick County’s libraries will close for nearly two weeks in response to the growing concern over the new coronavirus.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced the closing of all public libraries, which will be from Monday through March 27, as part of a list of actions taken Friday by the county.
Most Frederick County offices and facilities will remain open, according to a news release, but changes were made. All county buildings will be open and staffed with limited public access. Meetings will take place by phone or conference call to the extent possible.
Other temporary changes announced Friday were:
- Parks and Recreation programs are canceled immediately at school sites, and as of March 16, at nature centers, the Ballenger Creek Community Center and the Browning Building at Pinecliff Park. County parks remain open to the public.
- Board and commission meetings are canceled at least through March 27.
- The Department of Permitting and the Treasurer’s Office remains open for the purchase of TransIT fares and to pay taxes and water and sewer bills. Residents are encouraged to use a drive-thru payment window.
- Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living have restricted visitor access.
- Animal Control’s hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Animal adoption floors will be closed to the public and adoptions will be temporarily suspended. Volunteers should contact Animal Control for more information.
- The Adult Detention Center has restricted visitor access.
- The Frederick County landfill will remain open, although no walk-ins will be accepted for recycling or compost bins.
- The Citizens Services Division is meeting clients by appointment only.
- The Family Partnership and the Scott Key Center will be closed for two weeks.
- TransIT Services will continue to provide all services and routes.
- Telework will be allowed for county employees who are able to do so.
- County employee travel is prohibited.
- The county executive’s budget public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, will take place on Facebook Live, with viewers encouraged to provide feedback online or via email to CountyExecutive@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
