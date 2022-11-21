Frederick County Public Schools will have free COVID-19 test kits available for families to pick up before Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday.
Test kits will be available during specific times through Tuesday, according to an email addressed to the FCPS community on Monday. Each school will inform its families of designated pickup times for the tests, which will be limited to one per household.
COVID-19 tests are also available at all Frederick County Public Libraries branches during regular hours.
