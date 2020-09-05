The Frederick County Health Department reported yet another COVID-19 related death Saturday, bringing the county's death toll to 120.
The death marks the sixth death in the county in the last two weeks, after 22 consecutive days without one.
The county also recorded 29 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 3,591. The state reported 776 new cases on Saturday, a slight decrease from the previous day's 819. These daily numbers are the highest they have been since Aug. 9, when the state recorded 922 cases.
Maryland reported 7 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 3,652. Hospitalizations fell by 42, to 353. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in Frederick County fell from four to two.
Positivity rates -- which indicate what percentage of people tested received a positive result -- have continued to remain low at both the county and the state, at 2.5 and 3.46 percent, respectively.
On Friday, Maryland entered phase three of reopening, which means that live-entertainment venues such as movie theaters can open with restrictions in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.